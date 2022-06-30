Last Saturday night the place to be was at Island Church of God of Prophecy, as they held their Freedom Bash.
They had grilled burgers, hot dogs and sides. And Tim and I would have been fine if we stopped there, but they also had lots of desserts, and we wanted to try a few — so we over ate. But it was all good.
There was a great time of fellowship, and the fireworks started shortly before 9 p.m. and went about 45 minutes. Lillie Davis counted 110 people on the church grounds watching the fireworks, and that didn’t include all the neighbors watching from their yards.
Pastor Bobby Lott and Doris Lott were great hosts, and I think it’s wonderful that they open this up to the entire community. I know a lot of work went into getting this all together, with several great volunteers involved. We sure enjoyed the evening, and I believe everyone else there did, as well!
On Sunday, Island Baptist Church really had the pews full as they welcomed a couple of teams of Kentucky Changers. These teams of youths come in for a week, from around the state, to help homeowners in the region by doing things such as patching roofs or building ramps for those with mobility issues.
It’s a great experience for both the youth and the homeowners, to know that someone cares for them, and wants to help them out. After the service there was a great potluck with fried chicken and lots of sides—and again, more desserts. As always, it was another great time of fellowship. Wishing all of the Kentucky Changers a great week.
Celebrating birthdays this week are Cameron Douglas, Debbie Boyken-Payne, Joshua Calhoun, Crystal Burch Crowe and Marilyn Kirtley. Marilyn will celebrate her 97th birthday on July 4th. And those celebrating anniversaries are Pat & Theresa Freels (45 years); Tim & Beth Taylor; David & Elaine Wright; Greg & Barb Gardner; and Martin & Marianne Eaton. Happy birthday and congratulations — wishing you all a very special day.
The Farm to Fork Dinner will be this Tuesday, July 5, starting at 6 p.m. at the Extension Facilities at Myer Creek Park. A steak dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m., and there will be a guest speaker.
All proceeds go to God’s House of Hope Food Bank. Tickets are $25 each, and are available for purchase at the McLean County Extension Office (335 West 7th St., Calhoun), McLean County Farm Bureau, or at Independence Bank in Livermore. Now is your last chance to get tickets and help out God’s House of Hope!
Reminiscing 60 years ago (June 28, 1962) — “Mr. and Mrs. J.C. Hill of Owensboro were Sunday guests of Mrs. Alice Addington and girls. Mr. and Mrs. Will J. Cooke and Mrs. Ida Barnard have returned from Roseland, Florida, where they spent the winter. The families of G.E. Hughes, Ellis Loyd, Eugene Bullock, J.D. Daniels, John Howard, Jesse Daniels, Mr. and Mrs. Larry Kittinger, Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Austin, Miss Edna Francis and Richey Howard enjoyed a picnic at Beech Bend Park Sunday. The Junior Class of D.V.B.S. of Island Baptist enjoyed an outing at Miller’s Lake Friday and the Intermediates will tour the prison at Eddyville Tuesday.”
And in that same edition of the NEWS: “Golden Wedding Celebrated in Island — The children of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Theodore Bowman will honor them on their golden wedding anniversary with an open house from two until five p.m. The celebration will be Sunday, July 1, at their home in Island. They were married June 30, 1912 at Rumsey. Mr. Bowman is a farmer. They have two sons and five daughters: Rev. Norman Gates, Paducah and R.T. Bowman, Jr.; Mrs. Nila Payton, Utica; Mrs. Adell Bailey, Owensboro; Mrs. Addie Duncan, Lexington; Mrs. Carma Eaton and Mrs. Ann Swift, both of Island. They also have 19 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.”
“What you are is God’s gift to you, what you become is your gift to God.” — Hans Urs Von Balthasar
I wish everyone a safe 4th of July and a great week ahead!
