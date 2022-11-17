The results from last week’s election are that Island’s new mayor will be Joe Hamilton, and the commissioners will be Stacy Ashby and Pamela Eastwood. Congratulations to those who were voted in.
As Island needs to have four commissioners, two more people will need to be selected. Hopefully we’ll find out soon who those commissioners will be.
Last Monday was the 2022 Baptist Women’s World Day of Prayer. As the name implies, women from all around the world met on this day to pray. I was one of six ladies from Island Baptist Church to attend on this special day. We met at Buck Creek Baptist Church, which always does a great job hosting the event. There were 48 women in attendance, representing 11 churches from the region.
This year’s theme was “Victorious Life.” It was a motivational day, with singing, guest speakers, a nice lunch, door prizes, a WorldCrafts table with artisan crafts from around the world available for sale, etc. Attending from Island Baptist Church were Sue Markwell, Joyce Sutton, Patty Dame, Melody Shocklee, Jane Crumbaker and Vicki Ventura. This is always a great time to get together, get motivated and fellowship with one another. We hope to have even more women come out next year!
Celebrating birthdays this week are C.W. Morris, Vicki Hughes, Callie Crabtree, Susan Edmonds, Kay Anderson, Wendell Parham, Chris Johnson, Bonnie Boyken and Ashley Eaton. And celebrating an anniversary are Bobby & Nancy Johnson. I wish you all a very special day.
Reminiscing 40 years ago (Nov. 4, 1982) — “A fire in the business district of Island Monday night gutted one vacant building and caused considerable damage to a furniture store. No cause had been determined at press time. Island District firemen responded to the call which came in at about 6:50 p.m., according to fireman Roger Williams. Upon arrival, the vacant building was already fully involved and the upstairs of the furniture store was also burning.
“Firemen and area residents quickly carried furniture out of the store owned by Ronnie Wilkerson, who also owns Wilkerson’s Market just up the street. The buildings are located on First Street behind First Security Bank. They were community landmarks according to several bystanders at the fire scene. In the past the furniture store building served as a hotel and a pool room. The vacant building — owned by Herman (Pos) Colburn — was once a theatre and also a barber shop. In addition to Island, Central and Livermore Districts helped put out the fire. By 9:20 p.m. the crews were beginning clean-up. They were able to contain the fire and no one was hurt.”
And 35 years ago (Nov. 19, 1987) — “The Heritage Day celebration held Nov. 14, at the Island Elementary School, was a very eventful and enjoyable day. The booths sponsored by four churches and the Homemaker’s Club were very informative and also entertaining. There were many displays of our heritage (oil lamps, crocks, spinning wheels, churns, etc.). Many pictures of ‘Island Station’ were displayed in a historical grouping. The Island Elementary youth presented a very impressive skit to a full house of about 250 people. A presentation of colors by the Kentucky National Guard, speech by our former KY Legislator Phillip Stone, encouragement by Richard Hopkins and music by several members of the McLean County Band all helped to make it a memorable day for all. A special thanks goes to Mrs. Virginia F. Davis, of Calhoun, for being instrumental in helping to erect the monument for recognition of William Worthington, the founder of Island. Mrs. Davis was presented with a gift of recognition for her research and writing of a book, ‘Island, Kentucky and the Worthington Family.’ ”
Virginia Davis did live in Calhoun, but she was an Island native, and I’m so appreciative for all that she did for Island during her lifetime.
“But godliness with contentment is great gain. For we brought nothing into the world, and we can take nothing out of it. But if we have food and clothing, we will be content with that. Those who want to get rich fall into temptation and a trap and into many foolish and harmful desires that plunge people into ruin and destruction. For the love of money is a root of all kinds of evil.” — 1 Timothy 6:6-10.
I wish everyone a blessed week ahead!
