Tim and I were very sorry to hear about Tresia Withers’ passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends.
Celebrating birthdays this week are Jeffrey Calhoun, Tab Cook, Lois Crumbaker, Ronnie Crumbaker, Kerry Howard and Rena Curry. And celebrating an anniversary are Patrick and Natalie Dame. Wishing you all a very special day.
The Island Wooden Bridge Festival is next week, Saturday, Sept. 9 — just one week away! It will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Opening Ceremony starts at 10 a.m. at the Wooden Bridge, followed by the David Stokes Family Band, playing until 11:30 a.m., and then “Star 107.3 FM” radio station, out of Central City, will be broadcasting live from the festival.
Confirmed vendors (so far) are: ICDA — All Beverages: Soda/Water/Lemonade/Iced Tea, Hot Dogs, Ice Cream and Bridge T-Shirts; Island Masonic Lodge — Pork Chop Sandwiches; Knights of Columbus — Pork Burgers; Auntie Anne’s Pretzel Food Truck; Real Hacienda food truck; Terry Morris — Pulled Pork Sandwiches; Midnight Momma Sweets and More bus; Dunn Sweetly — Freeze-Dried Candy; Paradise Nutrition — Tea Kits; Anna Pearl Permanent Jewelry — Jewelry and Accessories; 4C’S Custom Creations — Arts and Crafts and Custom Items (from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.); Spica the Otaku Teacher — Polymer Clay Earrings; TLCreations — Woodwork, Jewelry, Ornaments, Etc.; Denise Bishop — Candles and Wooden Crafts; McLean Co. Circuit Clerk — Trust for Life; McLean Co. History Museum — Binders with historic photos and info about Island; Sue Berry — Drake one-room school Quilt from the 1930s. We will also have a 50/50 Pot.
All of the children’s events at the festival will be Free. We will have inflatables: an Obstacle Course, Hoops Mania, a Kiddie Clown Striker and a Connect 4 game; a fishing game with prizes, face painting by the Corporate Hippie (from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.), and hair painting.
The Cruise-In goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Entry is free, and there will be free Cruise-In T-shirts and collector dash plaques for the first 100 vehicles that register. There will also be door prizes, and trophies will be awarded for “Best Car,” “Best Truck,” “People’s Choice,” and “Mayor’s Choice.” For any questions about the Cruise-In, please contact Christy Woosley at 270-993-3059.
Preorders for this year’s Festival T-shirts are being taken now, and forms are available at Island City Hall. Completed order forms and payment are required for preorders. The T-shirts are blue this year, made of 50/50 cotton/poly, and all shirt sizes are $15. We will have some shirts for sale at the festival, but please preorder to ensure you get a shirt in your size.
I hope you have saved the date, and plan to attend the Island Wooden Bridge Festival. Please get the word out to those you know who may also want to attend.
Vendor applications are still coming in for the Island Wooden Bridge Festival. Booth prices go up tomorrow (Sept. 1) to $40 for food and $25 for crafts. If you pay by today, August 31, the price is $25 for food and $15 for crafts. Please get your application and payment in to us by today for the discount. Please contact me for food or craft booths. My contact info is at the bottom of the article. The ICDA is the only vendor selling beverages at the festival, as that is our only fundraiser of the year.
I hope everyone has a great week!
