Our condolences go out to the family and friends of Jack Hopkins Tuttle, who passed away last week. He had recently moved to Island to be closer to his daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Harold Carter. We are very sorry for your loss.
Bridge View Pizzeria’s days of operation have changed and they are no longer open on Sundays. Per the owner, Eric Hill, except for being closed a few days due to a death, they have been open serving breakfast from 6-10 a.m. every day but Sundays. If the community doesn’t support them for breakfast, that will cease. If you’re able to, please patronize Bridge View for breakfast! There are no other places nearby that serve a sit-down breakfast. I would hate to see Bridge View stop this service. If in doubt as to whether or not they’re open, call before heading at (270) 673-7038. I also want to say that we are so very thankful that Bridge View offers delivery service for their evening meals, and has for over a year now — since the first COVID lockdown. They are truly a blessing! The pizzeria is located in the strip mall on West Main Street.
Celebrating birthdays this week are Raleigh Everly, Roger Eaton, Teresa Watts, David Podolak, Adrain Cessna, Jeffrey Calhoun, Lois Crumbaker and Tab Cook. And celebrating a wedding anniversary are Adam and Carrie Wright. Wishing you all a very special day!
This Saturday is the last day to place an order for a smoked Boston butt for Labor Day weekend. Contact William Davis, owner of “An Ole Cowboy at the Cross Bar-B-Que & Custom Cooking” at 270-314-3734. Pickup is Sept. 4 in Island, between 2-4 p.m. at Bridge View Pizzeria.
The ICDA met Monday, and after serious consideration made the decision to cancel the Wooden Bridge Festival for this year. This decision was not made lightly, but with so many in our community seriously ill, it seemed the only logical decision to make.
Please be in prayer for everyone in our community that is sick, as there are many. I would be remiss to not say thanks to those who offered to help us last week, as we were quarantining. Several people did. Thanks to Becky Curry and Melissa Hillard for dropping off food, and to Scott Hillard for mowing and weed whacking the yard. We greatly appreciate everyone’s kindness!
Reminiscing 35 years ago (Aug. 28, 1986) — “For 22 years the town of Island has benefitted from the works of the Island Community Development Association. The group is now headed by Gary Crabtree as president. Vice-president is Reybourne Trimble, and Darlene Bidwell is secretary-treasurer.” Some of the projects and accomplishments of the ICDA are: “Began garbage pick-up in 1965 and purchased the first garbage dump. This success continues at present (in 1986) through the county dump near Buttonsberry. Purchased and erected street signs in Island. Began city water project; did all the initial surveys, signed up potential customers and collected the hook-up fees. Helped city purchase fire department building, helped pay for remodeling and paid for blacktop at the fire station. Paid for materials for concession stands at school ball diamond, picnic tables, bleachers, fence, lights, grade work, restrooms and helped keep light bulbs replaced. Replaced light transformer, etc. Built and paid for tennis court, repainted twice, replaced nets and light timer two or three times. Erected basketball goals on court. Helped P.T.A. and school purchase many items for the school, duplicating machines, projectors, etc. Erected welcome sign for Island. Christmas lighting and Christmas lighting contest annually. Replaced roof at Fire Dept. helped pay off first fire truck.” Wow is all I can say about that!
“A person who hungers for money will starve to death spiritually!” — Wishing everyone a safe and blessed week!
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772, or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.