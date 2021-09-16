My condolences go out to the families and friends of Harold Edward Nall and Billy Huckleberry, who both passed away last week. I am so sorry for your loss, and I pray that you all will be comforted.
Thanks to the Island United Methodist Church, and all the volunteers there, for having a drive-thru dinner Sept. 8 with free pizza, chips and a drink. I’m sure that brought happiness to many families!
Tim and I went to Bridge View Pizzeria for breakfast last week. Tim had been there several times, but it was my first time for breakfast. The service was good, as was the food, everyone was friendly, and I enjoyed all the customers ribbing one another. Check out their breakfast sometime. It’s served from 6 a.m to 10 a.m., Monday through Saturday.
Celebrating birthdays this week are Collin Eaton and Dan Taylor, and celebrating wedding anniversaries are Bob & Gerry Bragg and Roger & Carol Eaton. I wish you all a very special day!
I was proud to see Sonner sisters Sabrina and Karen (Whitaker) on the front page of both newspapers last Thursday. They were in Calhoun to hear Senator Rand Paul speak. Great to have Island represented there.
Reminiscing 70 years ago (Sep. 16, 1951) — “Mrs. Mayme Everly, Mrs. Blanche Fentress, Miss Pauline Fentress, Mr. and Mrs. Roscoe Howell and Miss Mary Althea Howell, Staff Sgt. John Garst, of Fort Campbell, Mr. and Mrs. Almon Eaton, Mr. and Mrs. Harry Everly and children, Mr. and Mrs. Leamon Eaton and children, and I.S. Everly met at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Everly Sunday, in honor of Mrs. Everly’s birthday, and gave her a surprise dinner.”
And 55 years ago (Sep. 16, 1966) — “The First Security Bank of McLean County was robbed of $3,700 in cash early today. Entry was gained by jamming open the front door, and the locks on the outer vault were jimmied with tools. An attempt to break into the inner vault was unsuccessful. The bank was formerly the Island Deposit Bank. The last robbery of this institution occurred around 1929. FBI agents, the state police, sheriff’s department and Island police are investigating. The break-in occurred sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 7 a.m.”
And 45 years ago (Sep. 16, 1976) — “Mrs. Stella Davis was happy to report that her weekend visitors were Mr. and Mrs. John Huffman of Fulton, Mr. and Mrs. Red Conrad, Theresa and Robbin of Island; and Mrs. Shirley Sutherlin and Sandy of Livermore. I am sure that everyone in Meadowview Estates of Island is happy to know they are now receiving bids for blacktopping the road. Congratulations to the residents.”
“If you don’t like the road you’re walking, start paving another one.” — Dolly Parton
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772, or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
