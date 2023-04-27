Last Sunday at Island Baptist Church, the service began with a baptism. It’s always a beautiful way to start and we happily welcome this new member of the congregation.
Last Saturday was the “12 Step Ride” that started and ended at Island Cycle Workz on Hwy 431. Community Church Celebrate Recovery and Island Cycle Workz partnered for this first event of its kind here to promote substance recovery. There were a lot of motorcyclists that participated in the ride, but it was also open to all “street legal” vehicles, and I was happy to see that several cars and pick-ups had joined in. The ride was about 80 miles long, and everyone returned to Island Cycle Workz for plate lunches and music by the Souled Out band. When Tim got off work we headed over, and were in time to buy some lunch, listen to the band and sit and visit with Jerry and Vicki Hughes and Barbara Drake. It started getting mighty cool out there, but it was a great event, and a blessing that the rain stayed away. It was also wonderful to see so much activity on 431 in Island.
MC Tanning is open for business now. It is beside Bridge View Pizzeria at 255 W. Main Street, Suite B, Island. Right now appointments can be made by text only, so please text Michele Clark at 270-499-0505. And yes, this location is inside Teresa Hill’s surplus store.
Teresa Hill has a big live sale twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. So if you’re interested in getting some great deals, check out one of her live sales, which can be found on her personal Facebook page. Every week there is something different for sale; she has had several TVs, air fryers, speakers, canopies, you name it. Right now she also has a bunch of the large Yankee candles at $12 each or two for $20. There are many different scents available. I bought the holiday scents that I like, like Christmas Cookie, Christmas Cupcake, Be Thankful (Thanksgiving), and Gingerbread, but there are many other scents, too, like Blueberry Scone, Cinnamon & Sugar, some floral ones, and many more. These would make great gifts for Mother’s Day, birthdays, Christmas, etc.
Those celebrating birthdays this week are Kendall (Bishop) Dame and Andrew Coin. And those celebrating an anniversary on April 29 are Robbie and Ginger Bragg and David and Kay Crowe. David and Kay are celebrating 55 years of marriage. I wish you all a very special day. I will also be celebrating another trip around the sun, which means I get to pick the restaurant to eat at — oh happy day!
From Brother Eric Hill, “April 30th, 11 a.m., Bro. Dewayne Swanagan will be bringing the powerful Word of the Lord at Life Harvest Ministries Worship Center at 255 W. Main St., Island. Come as you are, but come expecting a great movement of the Lord.”
On May 20th at noon in the Bridge View Pizzeria parking lot there will be a live Benefit Auction. They will have a list of charities, and the last item sold the buyer will pick a charity from the list, and a check will be written to that charity for the amount of 10% sold that day. The check will be mailed out that day.
I tell you what — that little strip mall in Island sure has a lot going on!
I wish everyone a blessed week ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.