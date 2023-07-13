Celebrating birthdays this week are Vickie Parham, Gerry Bragg, Xaia Hoover, Sharron Hillard and Andy Crumbaker. And celebrating an anniversary are Jim and Vickie Parham. I wish you all a very special day!
Tim and I had a nice time at the McLean County Ag Fair Friday night. We went to the Exhibit Hall to check out the exhibits and see who won what. I won some awards for canned goods and baked goods, but didn’t see any names I recognized on the other jars I saw. I know there are several of you that bake and can jams, jellies, fruits and/or vegetables, and also several that quilt, so maybe you can enter some of those items next year. We need some more competition from the residents of this very agricultural county!
After leaving the Exhibit Hall, we bought a couple of T-shirts from Tab Cook and then got hamburgers, a pork burger and some nachos with chili and sour cream on top. The nachos were from the St. Sebastian Preschool booth, and the chili was great! We sat and ate while listening to the Zach Ashby Band. The weather was nice after the sun had gone down some. We ran into several people we knew. There were several vendors selling their wares where we were, at the top of the hill, as well as inflatables to keep the kids busy, and a helicopter stayed busy giving rides to people. That was a very popular new attraction this year. We didn’t watch any ag shows this time or head down to watch any of the pulls, but we had a great time, anyway. Hope you all were able to get out and enjoy the Ag Fair.
By the way, the T-shirts we bought from Tab Cook help support Christmas for Kids. The shirts have the same design as the ones they sold four years ago, but instead of being gray shirts, they are green this year. They have the John 3:16 quote that’s written out to form the word “Love” and are a 50/50 cotton/poly blend. Sizes small through 1X are just $12 each, and sizes 2X and 3X are $13. Tab and Rhonda Cook will be selling the shirts, as well as Susie Vandiver. I hope you’ll consider buying a shirt or two to support Christmas for Kids, which is a great McLean County organization that supports McLean County children.
It’s time for the children to attend Island Methodist Church’s “Pets Unleashed,” Where Jesus Cares “Fur” You! The date is this Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 380 W. Main St., Island. Children ages 5 up to those that just completed fifth grade are invited to join in for a “wild” day full of fun, food and fellowship. All children should bring a swimsuit and towel for the afternoon activities, which include two large water slides. It sure sounds like fun, and I hope your children enjoy it.
One of the booths at this year’s Island Wooden Bridge Festival will display a quilt that was purchased at an antique store in Owensboro. In trying to figure out the names on the quilt, the new owner, Sue Berry, found that the names were of students who were attending the one-room Drake School that was located off Tram Road in the Buttonsberry area. The quilt was made in the 1930s and has Dewia “Dewey” Johnson’s married name of Lott on it. She and Robert Henry Lott were married January 31, 1935, so the quilt was made sometime after that date. Dewey is thought to have been an aide at the school.
Our plan is to have all the descendants of those mentioned on the quilt gather at the wooden bridge at a designated time during the festival (Sept. 9) and have a picture taken. Following are the names on the quilt, as provided by Sue Berry:
Bobby Baker; Mittie “B” Bowman (Miles); Gates Bowman; J.C. (James Calvin) Bowman; Vendal Bowman; Lena Mae Bratcher (Robertson, also known as “Mickey”); Mary A. Caldwell; Elwanda Caraway (Daniels); Junior (William Roy) Caraway; Louise Caraway (Epley); Pauline C. Collins; Gene Free; James Ray Free; Aranal Gray; Raymond Howard; Harry Howell; William Howell; Ballard Johnson; Fred Johnson; Jack Johnson; James W. Johnson; Johnson, Jr. (Asa Johnson, Jr.); Margie Johnson (Lott); Edith Lamb; Opal Lamb (Harvey); Beatrice Lamb (Whitmer); Charley Lott; Dewey (Johnson) Lott; James E. Lott; Elmore Lott; Martha Lott (Jones); Pauline Lott (Ferguson); Lucille Murch (Steward); Nathan Murch; Estil Myers; Tommy Myers; Betty Neal (Edmonds); Billy Neal; James T. Putnam; J.C. (Jesse Clifton) Putnam; J.D. (Jubbie Dan) Putnam; Minnie Lou Putnam (Clark); Martine Shanker; Delores White (Burch); Doreen White (Carroll); Martine White (Eaton Powell); Opal White (Hammock); Ethel Wilkey (Howard, also known as “Tooter”); Frances Wilkey; Willis, Jr. (thought to be Jessie Junior Willis); Cecil Wright; George Wright; and Louise Wright (Everly).
I hope that any descendants or other relatives of those mentioned on the quilt will plan to come and check out the quilt during the festival, provide any history on their relative to Sue Berry, if they would like to, and definitely get in on the photo!
I wish everyone a blessed week ahead.
