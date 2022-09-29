Carolyn Sue Jones Latham, of Island, passed away last week and our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends.
Island Masonic Lodge No. 743 will be smoking Boston butts on Saturday, Oct. 8, and these will sell out fast, so please call and pre-order. All profits will go to God’s House of Hope and the Island Volunteer Fire Dept. Only 50 Butts will be available, and they are $35 each. You can pre-order by calling Martin Eaton: 270-486-3880; David Wright: 270-316-4973; or Kerry Howard: 270-499-0802. Please help us support those in our community who support us.
Congratulations to Mayor Vicki Hughes on receiving a Level III Master of City Governance certification at the Kentucky League of Cities 2022 Conference on Sept. 21. She has really gone above and beyond to learn all she can about governing cities, and I will certainly miss her complete dedication to Island as its mayor.
Celebrating birthdays this week are Mrs. Pearl Coin, who turns 95 today, Lorenda Bishop (also celebrating today), Gaye Johnson, Sebastian Smith and Cindy Priar. And celebrating an anniversary are Artie & Paige Chandler. I wish you all a very special day!
Pastor Appreciation Month, October, begins on Saturday, so please remember all of your pastors with a card of thanks, a gift card, a homemade dish, a potluck or all the above. The most important thing is just to let them know that they are appreciated for all they do throughout the year!
Shirts for Sale — These are not festival shirts — they commemorate the 150th year of the bridge. There are 15 shirts left for sale, and when they’re gone, they’re gone. No more will be ordered. They have the bridge and train tracks on the back, with the years 1872-2022; the upper front-left corner has an outline of Kentucky with a star showing Island’s location, and says “Island, KY, Est. 1872.”
Shirts are $20 each and sizes available are Adult Small, Large, 2XL and 3XL. They are 50% polyester and 50% preshrunk cotton, and come in ash gray. To purchase a T-shirt, call or text Tim Sheppard at 850-543-6707, or email him at tjshepp@gmail.com.
Reminiscing 50 years ago (Oct. 6, 1972) — A Mini Tractor Pull will be held at the Island School ground Sunday, Oct. 8 at 2 p.m., sponsored by the McLean County Cougar Boosters. All proceeds from this pull go to help buy football equipment for the youth of McLean County. Barbecued pork and chicken, by Fred Allen and Ken Bosley, will be served. Admission of $1, and 12-and-under for 50 cents, will be charged. Tractor drivers will get their $1 back when they pay their entry fee.
And 35 years ago (Oct. 1, 1987) — McLean County Marching Cougar Field Commander Marcia Everly captured Field Commander Honors at the Ohio County Band Contest Saturday.
And 25 years ago (Oct. 9, 1997) — “An eighth grade class reunion of Island Elementary School was held Sept. 19. They enjoyed a catered meal by Catfish Island. Those who attended were: Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Johnson; Mr. and Mrs. Doug Everly; Mr. and Mrs. Dennie Kirtley; Mr. and Mrs. Glen Willis and grandchildren; Willie Willis; Tony Cessna; Vivian Chambers Hartman; Frank Cottrell; Mr. and Mrs. Carl Slinker; Carol Ann Crowe Curry; Nancy Eaton Bates; and Mary Alice Green Fulkerson. Honorary guests were Maxine and Ray Hughes.
“This was the first class taught by Mrs. Hughes when she returned to Island. She stated that this was a great class. Everyone had a wonderful time of fellowship and talking about the good ole times.”
“Because of the Lord’s great love we are not consumed, for his compassions never fail. They are new every morning; great is your faithfulness.” Lamentations 3:22-23. I wish everyone a blessed week ahead!
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772, or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
