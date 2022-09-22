Last week’s article on the Wooden Bridge Fest was a nice one. It’s hard to believe, after so many meetings and so much planning, that the fest is over for another year.
Several people came from out of town and out of state, staying with family or at B&B’s, and enjoyed seeing people they hadn’t seen in some years. Some of the cars were brought from out of state for the cruise-in, as well. We have heard several nice comments about the festival, and are glad that so many people enjoyed it.
There are only about 20 of this year’s Island Wooden Bridge T-Shirts, commemorating the 150th year of the bridge, available for sale. Shirts are $20 each and range in size from Adult Small thru 3XL, however size Medium is sold out and as I write this there is only one XL left.
They are 50% polyester and 50% preshrunk cotton, and come in ash gray. To purchase a T-shirt, call or text Tim Sheppard at 850-543-6707, or email him at tjshepp@gmail.com.
Celebrating birthdays this week are Kay Crowe, Ann Ashby Cobb, Bobby Geary, Martin Eaton and Robyn Rafferty. And celebrating an anniversary are Henry & Lydia Taylor. I wish you all a very special day.
Last Friday Tim and I went to our first high school football game since we moved here. The last time Tim was at a football game at McLean County High was in 1977, when he played on the team. We had a great time sitting and chatting with Scott and Melissa Hillard and watching the Cougars beat Todd County Central 42-13, giving the Cougars a record of 5-0 for the first time since 1999. Go, Cougars!
I have heard several comments about Island’s different restaurants, and maybe people have gotten into a rut about ordering the same thing every time they go to a restaurant here. I know the Dairy Freeze has burgers, shakes, shrimp baskets and lots more, but I’ve only run into two people that buy their fish sandwich regularly and love it. I plan to try that sometime soon.
And when Kip’s 2 Go first opened, some people complained of another burger place opening up, but did you know that Kip’s also has pizza, sandwiches, subs, chicken nuggets, chicken baskets and more? I love their Philly Steak & Cheese sub, but plan to try more of their subs, because they all sound good.
And Bridge View Pizzeria — because pizza is in the name, some people don’t realize that the restaurant also has baked spaghetti, huge calzones, filling salads and tasty subs. My current favorite is their Chicken Bacon Ranch sub, which is toasted and comes with chips.
Oh, and they have boneless chicken wings in a choice of sauces — my favorite being the garlic parmesan. Also, Christy’s Hometown Cooking doesn’t just have specials.
You can order anything from their menu, and they are the go-to place in town for breakfast, and also for lunch on Sundays, after church. So please try out some new food items at the different restaurants. They may become your new favorites!
Reminiscing 35 years ago (Sept. 24, 1987) — “Several members from the Island Methodist Church attended the homecoming, Sunday, at the Worthington Chapel Church. Shelia Free, Eddie Nevitt and Tab Cook, accompanied by Jo Ann Everly, brought the special music for the afternoon program. The Youth group from the Island Methodist Church brought a short program in the morning service.
“The Help Office, Inc. annual meeting was held in the fellowship building of the Island Baptist Church. There was an evening meal served to 40 guests by the Buttonsberry Baptist Church and the Island Baptist Church.
Jason Powell provided the entertainment for the group with violin music. The songs played were Fiorillo Caprice and Accolay violin Concerto No. 1 in A minor, and a medley of Amazing Grace arranged by James White. There was a recognition service for the volunteer workers of the year.”
“Whoever pursues righteousness and love finds life, prosperity and honor.” Proverbs 21:21.
I wish everyone a blessed week ahead!
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772, or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
