Tim and my condolences go out to the family and friends of Stephen “Jeremiah” Johnson, who passed away last week. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
My dad was raised on a dairy farm in the California San Joaquin Valley, and he used to kid with me and my sister about the “fresh country air” as he drove us through the valley. We couldn’t roll the car windows up fast enough.
Well, I thought of that this past week. As it says in Ecclesiastes 3 of the Bible, “There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens.” Included among the verses is “a time to plant and a time to uproot,” and the time right now is apparently to fertilize, as the mounds in the fields near our house clearly tell us. But that’s part of living in an agricultural community, and we wouldn’t be here if we didn’t love the area and appreciate all that the farmers do throughout the year.
Robbie Freels shared this exciting info with Friends of Island last week: “Island’s own finishes big in Nostalgia Drag Racing League. ‘Rocketman’ Robbie Freels wins his class championship in Pro 7.0, while his father, Pat Freels, finished in second. Former Island resident Kelly Freels Key brings home second place in her class, Pro 7.50. Jarrod Bradshaw, former Livermore native, now from Utica, finished 3rd and Bo Boles from Onton rounds out the top 5. Jaxon Messamore from Hanson takes the championship in Pro Comp. All these cars are part of and maintained by Freels Motorsports.” Wow — that sure says a lot about Freels Motorsports! Congratulations, everyone!
Calhoun Harvest Day, last Saturday at Myer Creek Park, turned out to be a great day, and there was a great turnout of people. We went and ate, I did a little shopping, and we ran into several people we knew. It seemed like everyone was there! There was a lot for the children to do, too. Just a great event overall, and kudos to all on the committee that worked so hard putting it together, including Islander Shelley Wood!
Sunday night we attended the hayride at Island Church of God of Prophecy and had a great time, as always. We visited, had grilled hot dogs and chili and even went on a hayride. It was a great evening, and as always, we thank Bro. Bobby and Doris Lott for always being great hosts and always being so welcoming!
Halloween in the Park is from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 at Wooden Bridge Park. Everyone is invited to set up a table along the walkway at the park and hand out candy to the trick-or-treaters. The Costume Contest will be at 5:30 p.m., with prizes for the winners. The Island UMC will have its Trunk-or-Treat at the same time in their church parking lot at 380 W. Main St. So plan to come and check out both locations on Halloween!
Celebrating birthdays this week are Ann Swift, Teresa Hill, Tammy King Strong, Lauren Stinnett, Pam Sheppard Henderson, Shelley Wood and Bro. Eric Espada, and belated happy birthday to Todd Wilkerson. Celebrating an anniversary this week are Jim and Dana White. I wish you all a very special day!
The next meeting of the ICDA will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Island City Hall. Everyone is invited to attend.
Island Masonic Lodge #743 will have a Fall Community Breakfast from 6-10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Donations are gladly accepted. Please plan to come out that morning!
If anyone is interested in taking music lessons for piano, guitar, ukulele, trumpet, clarinet, flute, recorder, saxophone, trombone and more, contact Pamela Eastwood at https://www.facebook.com/pamela.e.seidl. Cost is $20 for a 30-minute lesson, and the location is here in Island.
Reminiscing 35 years ago (Oct. 29, 1987) — “Several couples from Island visited in the scenic Smoky Mountains this weekend. Those enjoying the beautiful view of the picturesque mountains were: Hugh I. and Carma Eaton, Herman L. and Linda Colburn, Bobby and Nancy Johnson, Bubby and Wilma Smith, Beverly and Jo Ann Ashby and Red and Reta Conrad. A surprise birthday dinner was given for Ricky Free on Saturday evening at Moonlite Bar-B-Que Inn. Those in attendance were: Rev. Ervin Gentry, Raleigh and Jo Ann Everly, Danny and Susan Edmonds, Les and Marcella Burden, Danny and Donna Daniels, Tab and Rhonda Cook and Rick and Shelia Free. Gifts were given and good food and fellowship were enjoyed.
“Marie Crumbaker, Hallie Powell and Hilda Kirtley enjoyed an evening at the Executive Inn on Saturday, with dinner and the Ray Stevens show. Guyneth and Jim Freels spent the weekend at Lake Malone celebrating her school class reunion. Jim and Sue Markwell drove to Barkley Lake on Sunday afternoon, visiting the Barkley Lodge, eating a late lunch and enjoying the beauty of the fall colors surrounding the water and hills.”
I wish everyone a blessed week ahead, and please do enjoy those beautiful fall colors!
