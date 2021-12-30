I hope everyone had a great Christmas! We had a nice, quiet day, and I made Mississippi pot roast, which we both like. Tim says I never cook anymore, so my cooking was a gift in itself. We’d like to thank everyone that gave us cards and sweets. We certainly appreciated each gift. I sent no cards this year — I simply ran out of time but was able to bake cookies one day. I plan to spend more time enjoying the lead-up to Christmas next year. After the tornado, and realizing how close it was to Island, and how lucky we all are, I just have to thank God. I know I want to spend more time enjoying life and spend more time with friends and family. Life is simply too short to do otherwise.
This past Christmas Day was the warmest Christmas on record here; I noted a high of 73 degrees in Island. As I’m writing this article on Dec. 26, I thought I would look at the forecast for the next couple of weeks. What jumped out at me was that Jan. 2nd has a forecasted low of 14 degrees. Please remember to shelter your pets and anyone else’s that you’re concerned about.
Celebrating a birthday this week is Taylor Rafferty, and celebrating anniversaries are Joey and Gwen McCrystal, Chris and T.J. Israel and Tom and Ardie Wilkerson. Wishing you all a very special day!
Tim and I were happy to hear that the suspect in the theft of numerous trailers and other items in the county has been arrested. He had shown up in a few Island residents’ yards in the middle of the night, which would frighten anyone, and I’m sure those residents were happy to see him arrested, as well. Thanks to all of the law enforcement agencies for working together to make this arrest.
Reminiscing 30 years ago (Dec. 26, 1991) — This year’s major stories included: 1) In February, David Drake, of Island, was the first soldier in the county to return home after the war in the Persian Gulf ended. 2) Island School Principal Ed Bidwell retired at the end of the 1990-1991 school year, and Judy Wood was then hired as principal of Island School. 3) After years of fighting it, the McLean County School Board voted to submit a facility plan that, for all intents and purposes, will close elementary schools in Island and Sacramento. And the Island News for that date included the following: “If you have not yet taken a drive through Island, you have missed an extremely beautiful sight. Doug Hill Road is all lit up with the spirit of Christmas. Island Community Development held its annual lighting competition on Dec. 21. The winners were: first place, Harlan Johnson on Fox Hollow Road; second place, Joe Howell on Doug Hill Road; third place, Roger Williams in Meadowview Estates; fourth place, Dennis Whitaker on Vandiver Road. A gathering was held at the home of Bob and Faye Vandiver on Friday night. The Spiritual Echoes and the Veterans of Ohio County entertained with song. There was a special anniversary held here this week for Margie and John Lott. The couple has been married for 50 years.” Also celebrating a 50th anniversary were Edward Lee and Martha (Brown) Donohoo. “There will be a gospel singing held at the Island School gym on New Year’s Eve, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Among the groups and individuals to sing are The Spiritual Echoes, Linda Dykes and many more. The admission is free, and there will be a nursery provided.”
As you can see, it’s a quiet week for news — as it should be. If you have any news you want in the article, be sure and let me know.
“Do not fear to lose what needs to be lost.” ~ Sue Monk Kidd.
I wish everyone a safe and happy New Year’s Day and weekend!
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772, or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
