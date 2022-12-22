The weather forecast has been all over the place, but as I read this Monday morning, we’re expected to have temperatures around zero degrees on Thursday and Friday night, 1-3 inches of snow, and wind gusts of up to 30 or 40 mph. Please be careful out there — both walking around outside and driving.
Last week there was a surprise retirement party for outgoing Mayor Vicki Hughes at Island City Hall. The room was decorated nicely, the food was catered by NaNa’s Kountry Kafe and the beautifully decorated cake was baked by the Central City Walmart.
While we will certainly miss having Vicki as the mayor, we are happy she will continue with the ICDA as Vice-President, and look forward to working with her in that capacity in the next year.
Island Cycle Workz had Santa, Mrs. Claus, Head Elf and Santa’s reindeer at their new business location last Sunday afternoon, so that families could bring their children to take pictures, hand-deliver letters to Santa, check out the reindeer, get some refreshments, shop, etc.
Santa also handed each child a gift. We’re certainly happy to have this business finally opening their new showroom up. They’ve put a lot of time and effort into making it a top-notch place that both they and Island can be proud of!
If you’re not a biker, they still have merchandise you can go in and purchase — T-shirts, hats, and more. Stop in sometime and check it out. Their just-opened facility is located at 500 Adams Ave (U.S. Highway 431), directly across from Walnut St. And thanks to everyone that donated toys to help out Santa.
Speaking of Santa, he made the rounds on Wednesday night of last week, too. He was at both Island Baptist Church and Island Methodist Church, making some children very happy.
Those celebrating birthdays this week are Jetta Daniels on Christmas Day; and Shirley Moore, Gunner Bragg and Trent Hillard, all on Dec. 28.
And I got ahead of myself last week with two couples celebrating anniversaries; celebrating today are Scott and Melissa Hillard and Richard & Rilla Harper. I wish you all a very special day.
The Island churches will have their Christmas services as follows, and everyone is invited to attend these services (note that some are not on Christmas Day):
Island Baptist, at 170 Adams Ave. (U.S. Highway 431), will be having a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service Dec. 24 at 9 p.m. And on Christmas Day there will be no Sunday School, but there will be a service at 11 a.m., which will be a Christmas cantata. The choir has been practicing for a few months now, and we look forward to hearing them sing.
Island Church of God of Prophecy, at 205 Second St., will have their Christmas service tomorrow night (Friday), Dec. 23, at 6 p.m.
Island United Methodist Church will have their Christmas Day Worship Gathering at 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary at 380 W. Main St. They also will not have Sunday School on Christmas Day.
Life Harvest Ministries will hold their service Christmas morning at 11 a.m. They’re located in the strip mall at 255 W. Main St., two doors down from Bridge View Pizzeria.
For those liking good Mexican food, there’s no need to travel to Central City or Owensboro anymore.
Tim and I checked out La Cabaña in Livermore last week, and loved the food. When we arrived Artie and Paige Chandler and family were just finishing their meal. It was their first visit and they loved it.
And then Gene, Sue and Robbie Gardner came in and ate beside us, and said they had been in once already and loved it. The prices are very reasonable. So give them a try sometime. They’re in the old Lou’s Diner, in the same building as Lanes Raceway on 431.
Reminiscing 35 years ago (Dec. 24, 1987) — “Sylvia and Pat Hayden from Owensboro visited her parents (Curtis & Joyce Sutton) this weekend, attending church services Sunday and preparing for a week of festivities. Edwinia Thanas and children from Anderson, IN will be home soon to complete the Sutton family’s celebration. Richard and Cheryl Whitaker are home visiting their parents for the holidays: Donnie and Janet Whitaker and Brown and Linda Taylor.
“The Wesleyan Class and the Sarah Circle United Methodist Women of the Island UMC ate lunch in Central City at the Ponderosa Restaurant, Thursday, Dec. 17, for their Christmas meeting. Mrs. Bernine Slaughter had the program. The topic of the program was “The Word made Flesh.” Mrs. Slaughter used a lighted candle and an angel figurine for the illumination of the program there. Those attending were Mrs. Slaughter, Dee Blades, Ernestine Everly, Orpha Neal, Elizabeth Shutt, Medorah Everly, Louvenia Vandiver, Agatha Perrin and Audrey Sutherlin. Christmas gifts were exchanged in the traditional keeping of the holiday season.”
“For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord.” Luke 2:11.
I wish everyone a blessed and safe Christmas!
