Tim and I were so very sorry to hear of Vicki Howell’s passing last week. She was an absolute delight to know, and was always thinking of others, and what she could do for them — no matter how sick she was. She and I were in the same Sunday school class at Island Baptist Church — Grace Class.
Vicki would always be thinking about what our next monthly class project could be; and it was always to help someone down on their luck, or some family in need, or senior citizens that might need someone to know that they weren’t forgotten. She was truly an angel on earth, and most certainly was a role model for us all. Tim’s and my condolences go out to her family and many friends, for comfort and strength in the days, weeks and months ahead.
This Saturday, May 20, there will be a live benefit auction starting at noon in the Bridge View Pizzeria parking lot at 255 W. Main St. in Island.
Teresa Hill will have a variety of items to be auctioned off, to include: zero-gravity lounge chairs, zero-gravity rockers, microwaves, a children’s table and chairs, a desk from Kirkland, a 4-wheel adult scooter, real western hats, Our Generation Dolls, crystal, quilts, a tent, and large wind chimes. The rest is a secret.
You just never know what will be auctioned off, so if you’re looking for some great deals for items you need, or for birthday or Christmas gifts, bring your lawn chair and come on out! Concessions will be available for sale from Bridge View Pizzeria.
They will have a list of charities, and when the last item is sold the buyer will pick a charity from the list, and a check will be written to that charity for 10% of the amount sold that day. Plan to come out and get some good buys.
Those celebrating birthdays this week are Addy Wright, Shane Case, Charlie Strole, Jennifer Bullock and Hugh Ike Eaton. Hugh Ike celebrates his 95th birthday on May 19. Be sure and wish him a great one!
And celebrating an anniversary are Travis and Angie Howard and Ronnie and Jane Crumbaker. Ronnie and Jane celebrate 40 years of marriage on May 21, so if you see them out and about, please congratulate them. I wish you all a very special day.
I read a great article about Islanders Maurice Everly, Doug Everly and family, from the latest Kentucky Wesleyan College (KWC) alumni magazine. Titled “Sacrifice and Service: A Wesleyan Legacy,” it tells of Maurice Everly’s bond to KWC, and how Maurice and Medorah Everly’s son, Doug, ended up attending and graduating from that college. Since that time, all three of Doug and Norma Everly’s daughters have graduated from KWC, as well as both sons-in-law, and one granddaughter.
Two grandsons are currently attending KWC, and there’s no telling how many more grandchildren may graduate from there, as well. In addition, one son-in-law and the granddaughter who is an alumna now work at KWC. The Everlys have quite a history of service here in Island, and that service continues today.
I shared the link to the article on both my Facebook page, and the Friends of Island, Kentucky Facebook page, and I hope you will check it out. I thank Eric Parham for sharing the link to the story.
Get rid of those tires in your yard. Our county’s free Waste Tire Disposal Day for this year is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. tomorrow, May 19. Take your tires to the County Road Department located just west of the high school, at 1508 Kentucky Highway 136 East.
Please bring your proof of residence, as this is for McLean County residents only. If you’re unable to bring your tires in yourself, a relative or friend may be able to do that for you. For more info, please call 270-273-5307.
See how you can be a blessing to someone today.
I wish everyone a blessed week ahead!
