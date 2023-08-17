Tim and I were very sorry to hear of the passing of Johnny Cessna. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Johnny’s family and friends.
There are so many people canning right now, and some are sharing their photos on Facebook. Please remember to save a jar of each different item you can to put in the Ag Fair next year. They do not open the jars; they just check them over, look at the headspace, and do their judging. You get your jars back when the Ag Fair ends. Now the baked goods they do taste. Let’s get some good competition next year!
Celebrating birthdays this week are Oliver McCrystal and Pamela Eastwood. Wishing you both a special day.
Saturday night was the KY Farm Bureau Annual Meeting. It was the first time Tim and I had attended, and we enjoyed it very much. Anna Pinkston invited us to sit by her, and then Gene and Sue Gardner, and Keith and Marisa Blades joined us. Hundreds of people were there, including state representatives. The meal was by Moonlite, and there was plenty to eat, including dessert. One young FFA lady got up to speak, and did an outstanding job. Awards were given out, including Legacy Awards for different family farms, and it was so sweet to see babies being brought up to be included in the legacy farm photos. There was over $10,000 in prizes given out. I won a hoodie, and Keith and Marisa won items, also, but the rest of our group will have to wait until next year’s event. Island community members donating door prizes were: Matt Douglas of Douglas Seamless Gutters & Construction; Joe Strong of Strong Roofing; Joey’s Diesel & Auto (Livermore); Carol Eaton, McLean County Clerk; Tammy Strong of Tammy’s Touch Painting; Na-Na’s Kountry Kafe (Sacramento); Island Dairy Freeze; Hoover & Morris (accounting firm in Livermore); and A & S Fabrication Co. (Livermore). Thank you all, so much, for your donations!
Vendor applications are coming in for the Wooden Bridge Festival, which is Sept. 9 at Wooden Bridge Park, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Booth prices go up Sept. 1 to $40 for food and $25 for crafts. If you pay by August 31—just 2 weeks from today—the price is $25 for food and $15 for crafts. Please get your application and payment in to us by Aug. 31 for the discount. Please contact me for food or craft booths. My contact info is at the bottom of the article. The ICDA is the only booth selling beverages at the festival, as that is our only fundraiser during the year.
The Cruise-In goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Entry for the Cruise-In is free, and there will be free Cruise-In T-shirts and collector dash plaques for the first 100 vehicles that register. There will also be door prizes, and trophies will be awarded for “Best Car,” “Best Truck,” “People’s Choice,” and “Mayor’s Choice.” For any questions about the Cruise-In, please contact Christy Woosley at 270-993-3059.
We will have two bands at the festival, and between them we’ll have “All the Hits 107.3” radio station broadcasting live from the festival. Next week I’ll start listing those booths that have been paid for, and what they are selling. The festival is just 3 weeks away, so please get the word out to those you know who may want to attend it. That includes everyone related to those listed on the Drake School quilt, which will also be at the festival. We will call up all the relatives about 1 p.m. for a group picture by the wooden bridge.
This year’s festival shirts are being printed right now, and we’ll start a pre-order when they’re in, and will also be selling some shirts at the festival. They are blue this year, and made of 50/50 cotton/poly. All shirt sizes are $15. All of the children’s events will be free. We will have a couple of inflatables, a fishing game with prizes, a couple of other games, hair painting and face painting. Again, more information will be coming out in next week’s article, but I hope you have saved the date, and plan to attend the Wooden Bridge Festival!
