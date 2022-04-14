Easter in the Park is this Saturday, April 16, at 3 p.m. at Island Wooden Bridge Park. The Easter Bunny will be there, and there will be Easter egg hunts for different age groups, prizes, etc. Be sure to come on out.
There will be an Easter Sunrise Service at Island Community Cemetery this Sunday at 6 a.m. Everyone is invited to attend.
Celebrating birthdays this week are Barry Coin and Linda Wetzel, and celebrating an anniversary are Cheston and Halpen Hoover. Wishing you all a very special day.
Thanks to Shawn Kemper for helping to get the water in the Island Ballpark concessions stand going again. The ICDA and the City of Island appreciate your jumping in to help out.
We have two Blessing Boxes in Island: one in the Island UMC parking lot, and one in front of Island City Hall. They are for anyone in the community who needs a hand. As the signs say, “Take what you need and leave what you can.” I heard that both boxes are low, so if you can, please help to fill them with non-perishable food. Thank you.
For those interested in throwing their name in the hat for Island mayor or one of the commissioner seats, the requirements are that you must live within the Island city limits for one year prior to the election, and complete the required paperwork by June 7 at the County Clerk’s office.
Reminiscing 45 years ago (April 14, 1977) — “The Candy Man,” a musical performed by 59 Island 4th, 5th and 6th grade 4-H’ers was named First Place winner last Friday at the Green River Area 4-H Variety Show. McLean County’s representative competed against six other club acts for the first place in the event. The 4-H’ers now advance to the 1977 Kentucky State Fair on Aug. 19 or 20 for the State 4-H Variety Show. Coincidentally, a presentation by Shirley Edds and Beth Jordan (now Taylor) of the Calhoun 5th Grade, Section One received a blue ribbon on the Specialty Acts Division. Both of these groups represented McLean County after having won at the McLean County 4-H Jamboree.
And from the Pleasant Hill News of the same date, by Pattie Story: “Brag, brag, is my weakness. Watching the 4-H’ers at Daviess County High School (on) Good Friday night was enough to make any McLean Countian proud. The Island 4-H’ers brought home the ribbon and the trip to the Kentucky fair. There were 59 students on the stage; they were beautiful. The manners of the young people were great all through the long programs. When Union County was called runner-up, McLean County yells went through the ceiling, and Island’s bus driver, who wasn’t going to get excited, went hopping out in the aisle on one leg. I never knew if his brother caught him or not, anyway he drove the bus home, and it took a lot of energy with all those happy children.”
And 105 years ago (April 11, 1917) — Speaking of WWI enlistees: “Little Town of Island is Very Patriotic” — “The little town of Island has furnished 15 members to Company C, of the Third Kentucky National Guard at Livermore, and several other boys are anxious and ready to join either the guard or the navy. Of one family of four boys, the sons of the late J.M. Hinant, all have enlisted; three belonging to Company C, and one is in the navy as a yeoman. Patriotism is being evidenced on all hands by the great display of flags which flutter from many residences and business houses.”
“He is not here: for he is risen, as he said.” — Matthew 28:6
I wish everyone a blessed Easter.
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772, or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
