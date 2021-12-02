The Island Christmas parade will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. The parade route will be reversed and will end at Wooden Bridge Park. At that time there will be a park lighting ceremony. The ICDA will be serving hot chocolate, coffee and desserts in the park, and children can visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Prizes will be given to the top three parade floats. First prize receives $150, second prize is $125, and third prize is $100. It should be a great evening, so plan to come out to Wooden Bridge Park!
Additionally, Sacramento’s Christmas parade will be at 10 a.m. Saturday. Calhoun and Livermore will have their parades next Saturday, Dec. 11 — Calhoun at 1 p.m. and Livermore at 5 p.m.
Thanks so much to everyone that came out and helped to decorate the Bridge Park last Saturday. It was a long day, but it was great to see so many helpers, including several young ones!
Jenny Whitmer celebrates a birthday this week, and Barry and Kathy Coin and Bobby and Sabrina Geary celebrate wedding anniversaries. Wishing you all a very special day!
Small Town Grocery and More has, in addition to grocery items, lots of Christmas gift ideas and stocking stuffers, like Hot Wheels cars, $1 movies, purses, wallets, watches, perfumes and colognes, word search puzzle pocketbooks, journals, hanging stockings and much more. You really must visit the store to see all that they have! They also offer tanning services, and have gift certificates for tanning, which would make a nice Christmas gift or stocking stuffer. They’re open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Their number is 270-860-2590.
During December, Lamb’s Auto Sales & Towing has vehicle detailing available; call 270-486-3113 or 270-499-1727 for more info.
Other Island businesses offering great stocking stuffer gift certificates are Bridge View Pizzeria (270-673-7038); Kip’s 2 Go (270-486-1999); Island Dairy Freeze (270-486-3213); DB Hair Grafix (270-314-8448); Taylor’s Fitness Center (270-486-3666); and Ahhhh! Massage (call 270-792-5434 — massages are given at Taylor’s Fitness). Let’s help out our local businesses.
As the year winds down, let’s remember God’s House of Hope — the only food bank serving the entire county. It’s a tough time of year for those who are in need, so if you’re able to, please send a donation of any amount to this deserving nonprofit. Their address is GHOH, P.O. Box 23, Island, KY 42350.
The Wreaths Across America Ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. at Calhoun Baptist Church. Everyone is invited to attend. All wreaths have been ordered already. Thanks to everyone that sponsored a veteran’s grave!
Reminiscing 45 years ago (Dec. 2, 1976) — Local 4-H’ers took part in the county 4-H Talk Program last Tuesday evening. Robin Tucker, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jackie Tucker of Island, won the 9-year-old girl’s division with her talk, “Grannies are Great.” She related interesting facts about her grandmother. Robin is a member of the Island fourth grade 4-H Club. Other 9-year-old girl speakers were: Andrea Wood, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Doug Wood, she’s a member of the Calhoun 4th grade 4-H Club and talked on “My Dad’s Electric Train;” 9-year-old Tina West, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Marshall West of Island, who is a member of the Island fourth grade 4-H Club and gave a talk titled “John F. Kennedy.” Both Andrea and Tina received blue ribbons for their talks. Robin will represent the county at the Green River Area 4-H Talk Meet on Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Henderson Community College.
And 50 years ago (Dec. 2, 1971) — Mr. and Mrs. Truman Lee and children, of Holland, Mich., are visiting their father, James Eaton. Mrs. H.K. Kirtley, Mr. and Mrs. Doug Kirtley and children were dinner guests of Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Gray, of Livermore, Thursday. Mr. and Mrs. David Crowe and baby, of North Carolina, are visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Russell Crowe.
Do not be misled: “Bad company corrupts good character.” ~ 1 Corinthians 15:33 — Wishing everyone a great week!
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772, or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.