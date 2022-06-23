I hope everyone had an enjoyable Father’s Day. Last Friday was certainly eventful. We got the rain we prayed for, but it came down a lot faster than we wanted it to.
I have heard we got 5 or 6 inches in just a few hours, and there was flooding and many trees were down, and power was out for a while. As I write this on Sunday, some people are still without internet (including us), or phones.
Last Friday was also the last day of Island Baptist Church’s Vacation Bible School (VBS). The basement, where the classes are normally held, was flooded, so the children’s classes were held upstairs while several volunteers worked together to get the water out of the basement.
They used shop vacs while the power was on, squeegees, etc., and even had a bucket brigade going. The power did go off for a while, but thankfully was back on for the commencement of VBS.
Bro. Wayne Morris put together a nice video of the children singing and dancing during commencement, and that video was shared on the church Facebook page. The children looked like they really enjoyed the week, and the adults and youth that volunteered last week were blessed to be a part of VBS, and teaching the children about Jesus.
Those celebrating birthdays this week are Jane Crumbaker, Tracy Pannell, Janet Calvert, Bobby Johnson and Lori Jo Lee, and those celebrating anniversaries are Matt and Katie Head, Lonnie and Connie Hillard and Curtis and Joyce Sutton. Happy birthday and congratulations—wishing you all a very special day.
A Freedom Bash is coming this Saturday night, June 25, at 6 p.m. at Island Church of God of Prophecy (205 Second St. in Island). All are invited. There will be fireworks, fellowship and food. Please bring lawn chairs and drinks for your family. For those wanting to bring side dishes, it would be greatly appreciated. By checking out the church’s Facebook page I see that one of the Willises has promised to bring a double batch of his world famous possum salad—sure to draw a crowd. Hope to see you there!
The Farm to Fork Dinner will be Tuesday, July 5, starting at 6 p.m. A steak dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. The location is the Extension Facilities at Myer Creek Park. The speaker will be Warren Beeler, “Mr. Kentucky Agriculture.”
Proceeds go to God’s House of Hope Food Bank. Tickets are $25 each, and are available for purchase at the McLean County Extension Office (335 West 7th St., Calhoun), McLean County Farm Bureau, or at Independence Bank in Livermore. Get your tickets before they’re gone, and enjoy a nice steak dinner, knowing you are helping out God’s House of Hope at the same time!
Reminiscing 35 years ago (June 18, 1987) — The Island Summer Festival was advertised for June 19 and 20. It included a Men’s Softball Tournament at Island Ball Park, and tricycle and bicycle races. Sponsored by the ICDA, it advertised “Lots of good food,” and said to “Come on out and support your community.”
“In everything, do to others what you would have them do to you.” — Matthew 7:12.
I wish everyone a great week ahead!
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772, or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
