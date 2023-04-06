The Island Community Easter Egg Hunt at Wooden Bridge Park is this Saturday, April 8, at 3 p.m.
There are four different age groups, and children from 0 through age 12 can participate, with a chance to win toys, gift cards and more. This is sponsored by the Island Community Development Assn and the City of Island, and we hope to see you Saturday at the park! The rain date will be Easter Sunday, April 9, also at 3 p.m.
The Chamber ribbon-cutting last Friday at River Traditions Custom Cabinetry & Furniture looked like it went really well. We’re happy you’re in Island, and wish you continued success. If anyone would like to get in touch with the owners about some cabinetry or furniture work you’d like done—or anything else—please give them a call at 270-499-0194.
God’s House of Hope installed a new covered area on First Street for those picking up food through their food distribution service. It looks really nice, and I know the volunteers will appreciate not having the sun beat down on them, or working in the rain.
Those celebrating birthdays this week are Nancy Bates (today), Venea Hounton, Shawn Kemper, Matthew Parham, Jim Parham, Tim Sheppard, Avery Stinnett, Norma Everly and Jackie Coin. And those celebrating an anniversary are Jimmy & Christa Howell, Leon & Sharron Hillard, and on April 9 Eric and Mischele Hill celebrate their 30th anniversary. I wish you all a very special day!
I have been totally out of commission the past couple of weeks, between having the flu and now hurting my knee, so haven’t been able to get out and about. Remember to send me any info you want in the article. My text number and email address are below.
Thanks, and hope you all have a great week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.