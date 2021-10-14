The ICDA was set to meet this past Monday (after my deadline), so I’ll report next week what came of the meeting, but I know Halloween in the Park was on the agenda. More to follow on that. The Wooden Bridge Park has been decorated nicely for Halloween. Thanks to Nancy Johnson, Melissa Hillard and Sheila Goforth for decorating, as well as anyone else that may have jumped in to help! It looks really nice! Also, the lighting at the park was fixed recently. I know there are problems with lights going out here and there, but the city is working hard to fix the park up, and the lighting looks much better!
Celebrating a birthday this week is Patty Maddox, and celebrating anniversaries are Andrew and Jaclyn Coin and Terry and Linda Wetzel. I wish you all a wonderful day! If anyone wants to add a birthday or anniversary wish for someone, please let me know.
I was sick and unable to attend the Family Fall Fest at the McLean County Public Library, but Tim ran and got us supper, dessert and snacks from there. He got Real Hacienda and Shade Tree BBQ for supper, plus glass candy, popcorn and the little breads from Foe Family Farm, as well as carrot cake from Laurie’s Souper Saver. I love to buy local and help out our local business owners. I hope many of you were able to go there, shop, eat and listen to WBKR live!
For those that say there is nothing to do, this Saturday, Oct. 16, will be Calhoun Harvest Day at Myer Creek Park. They have so much scheduled for that day that you won’t want to miss it! On the schedule is a 5K race, a kid’s costume parade, a magic show, horse show, greased pig contest and Trick My Ride & Downhill Race. They’ll have a petting zoo, balloon twisting, quilt show, inflatables, door prize giveaways, food and vendor booths, a cruise-in and much more. We’ll be there with the McLean County History Museum from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. selling water, and we hope to see a lot of you out there! You can find more info on their Calhoun Harvest Day Facebook page.
Reminiscing 40 years ago (Oct. 15, 1981) — “As a result of Title 1 advisory council elections held at Island Elementary School on Sept. 22, 1981, the following parents have been elected: Lois Crumbaker, Kay Brown, Vickie Parham, Judy Wood, Donna Penrod, Trina Fulkerson. These individuals will serve on the respective councils until May, 1983.” In Armed Forces News: “Staff Sgt David E. Arnold, son of Mr. and Mrs. Eddie Arnold of Island, has arrived for duty at Fort Campbell. Arnold, a cook with the 1st Battalion, 501st Infantry, was previously assigned in Neu Ulm, West Germany.”
And 20 years ago (Oct 11, 2001) — “Ray Wilkerson of Island collected over $200 for the American Red Cross at a benefit concert Saturday night. Wilkerson, along with Island Mayor Charlie Strole, presented the funds to a Red Cross representative Tuesday at City Hall. Wilkerson hosts a monthly country and western music gathering in Island. Following the Sept. 11 tragedies, he decided to give his next audience the opportunity to help those who were affected.”
“Truly He is my rock and my salvation; He is my fortress, I will not be shaken.” ~ Psalm 62:6 — Wishing everyone a safe and blessed week!
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772, or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
