Tim and my condolences go out to the families of Zerek Kye Burden and Betty Gross, who both recently passed away. We pray for God to give you comfort and strength in the coming weeks and months.
On Sunday at Island Baptist, we were in for a treat when three of the young girls in the congregation got up and sang some special music, accompanied by Bro. Wayne Morris. The girls were Aubrey Coin, Addy Wright and Allyson Coin, and they did a great job! At the end of their song Aubrey said, “Happy Birthday, David!” to David Wright (Addy’s granddad), who was celebrating his 75th birthday that day. Then after church David, Elaine and the family went out to eat and celebrate the special occasion.
Last Saturday, after a long break due to the COVID shutdowns, the Baptist Men’s Breakfast resumed at Island Baptist. Ten were in attendance, and I’m sure a good time of fellowship was had by all. I’m happy to see that more events are continuing to resume.
Those celebrating birthdays this week are Linda Cox, Tim Taylor, Debby Trunnell and Carrie Wright. And celebrating an anniversary are Kyle & Melinda Davis. I wish you all a very special day.
The McLean Co. History Museum is having a free program this coming Monday, March 6 at 6 p.m., when Alan Bivens will speak on Chaplains in the Civil War. Snacks will follow the program. The museum is at 540 Main St., in Calhoun. For any questions, please call 270-499-5033.
Reminiscing — This week I’m going to share a poem about Island. I believe it may have been written by Betty Gross, as her name is at the bottom of the hand-stitched, framed poem which hangs in the McLean Co. History Museum. As Island native Euleen Rector Rickard loved Island so, I’m sure she cherished having this poem — this artwork — in her possession during her lifetime. Here is: “Island, Kentucky:”
“When God made the earth He had a special plan; for a town in Kentucky that’s called Island. It’s not very big when you’re looking at it on a map. From the north to the east, to Old Gravel Ridge; everybody knows about the old wooden bridge.
“If the bridge could speak, what a tale it could tell; of the town and the people it knows so well. Recalling the memories that’s embedded in that old wood. Through the years the people have come and gone; but the old wooden bridge it’s still standing strong, reserving its place in the history of the town.
“Remember Kirtley’s Hardware, the old Mercantile, the old show house where we got our thrills. Watching the pictures flashing on the movie screen; there was Roy and Gene and old Gabby Hayes. Some folks call them then, the good old days.
“The hearts of the people make up for the size; it’s bigger than Texas in some folks’ eyes. You feel pride when they speak of their hometown.
“You can search the world over, but you’ll never find, a town as friendly, loving and kind. It is God’s own town called Island, Kentucky.” Betty Gross
“Be on your guard; stand firm in the faith; be courageous; be strong. Do everything in love.” 1 Corinthians 16:13-14 NIV.
I wish everyone a blessed week ahead!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.