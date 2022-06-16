Last Saturday was the Friends of Charlie Benefit at Wooden Bridge Park. We were there the last few hours and had a great time visiting with everyone there.
There were food plates, drinks, chips, snow cones and I don’t know what all else. I enjoyed my food plate (the potato salad was fabulous), and Tim got in on the action of the cakes and pecan pies that were auctioned off. He won the orange juice cake.
I had never heard of one before, and we sure enjoyed it! Bidding was fast and furious for the last cake, which was a snowball cake made by Barbara Drake. It sold for $72.
Although Tim missed out on winning it, his consolation was that he was given a slice of snowball cake. I only knew that because I looked over and saw him grinning from ear to ear as he ate it. I think he forgot to offer me a bite.
Birthday girl, Becky Baker, won the Half Pot drawing and Jug Howell and Friends entertained us with their live music from 5-8 p.m. It was nice to spend an evening out visiting with other Islanders before the weather got too hot.
Anna Strole thanked all those that came out in support of Charlie, and I know she would want me to say thanks to everyone that came out to buy a meal, to Jug Howell and Friends (thanks, Jug, for playing the harmonica for Anna), and to the Friends of Charlie that coordinated and worked this fundraiser, including the ladies that baked the cakes and pies, and everyone that donated food and other items.
Belated birthday greetings to Paul Creasy, who celebrated his special day last week. Those celebrating birthdays this week are Vonda Hoover and Joey McCrystal, and those celebrating anniversaries are Chester and Vonda Hoover and Tony and Susie Vandiver.
Happy birthday and congratulations—wishing you all a very special day. And please remember that Father’s Day is this Sunday. You still have time to run out and buy a gift card or other item to show your dad or another dad how much you appreciate them!
Reminiscing 20 years ago (June 13, 2002) — About 50 Island residents brought lawn chairs and braved the thick, humid air and threatening skies for the chance to experience the dream of the Island Heritage Council Saturday evening.
They gathered at the town’s growing new Wooden Bridge Park for a night of music, dancing, food and fun. The Island Heritage Council hosted the affair and teamed with the City of Island Fire Department and Community Development to set up food booths offering hamburgers, pork burgers, hot dogs, and handmade ice cream.
The Nelson Creek Ramblers, a country band from Ohio County, capped the night with four hours of rousing, two-stepping dance tunes. “We’re doing this to raise money for the park,” said Marilyn Cessna, president of the Heritage Council. “We’re getting toward the end of the project now. We just have a little bit to go before we’re done.”
And 110 years ago: (June 6, 1912) — “There will be a free barbecue and an auction sale of town lots in Island next Saturday, June 8.”
And 100 years ago (June 14, 1922) — “Mrs. Scott Everly was rendered unconscious when lightning struck the porch in front of her home, shortly before 7:30 o’clock this morning. The lightning struck a tree a few feet from where Mrs. Everly was standing. Mr. Everly, who was sitting on the front porch, was unhurt. The condition of Mrs. Everly is not thought to be serious.”
And 90 years ago (June 22, 1932) — “Lightning struck a tree in a pasture on the Howard Hopkins farm Monday and killed two good milk cows owned by Mr. Hopkins and a third cow, owned by Girley Rickard, a tenant.”
Evidently June is/was a dangerous month for lightning in Island.
“I think that if God forgives us, we must forgive ourselves. Otherwise it is almost like setting up ourselves as a higher tribunal than him.” — C.S Lewis
I wish everyone a great week ahead, and all fathers a happy Father’s Day!
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772, or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.