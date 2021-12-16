Last week’s storm was a wake-up call to, as someone said, not worry about what’s under the Christmas tree so much as who is around the Christmas tree.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of those who were affected by the tornadoes, the lives that were lost, and those left behind who lost loved ones and friends, maybe lost their homes and vehicles, or those with serious damage to their homes.
The communities have rallied together to help, as they always do, which is something I dearly love about small towns and rural life. I heard that neighbors helped to shelter neighbors, and I know that Island Baptist Church opened their basement for those wishing to seek shelter, and about 50 people did spend the night there.
Let’s continue to help those in need in the coming weeks and months and continue to pray that they be strengthened and comforted.
On Sunday morning, we had a special Christmas Concert at Island Baptist Church. Joining Bro. Wayne Morris, our music director, were musicians Randy Lanham and Chris Armstrong, and they all did a great job of getting us into the Christmas spirit and lifting our spirits.
Belated birthday greetings go out to Mary Hughes, who celebrated her birthday on Dec. 14. Celebrating birthdays this week are Marianne Eaton, Bro. Wayne Morris and Robbin Baughn.
Happy 50th anniversary to Joe & Vicki Howell on Dec. 18; happy 20th anniversary to Scott & Melissa Hillard; and happy anniversary to Leonard & Teresa Hill. Wishing you all a very special day.
The Wreaths Across America Ceremony is scheduled for this Saturday, Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. at Calhoun Baptist Church. Everyone is invited to attend.
Reminiscing 60 years ago (Dec. 14, 1961) — The Island 4-H Club held its monthly meeting Friday, Dec. 4. The program was based on the subject of money. It was presented as follows: What was the First Money Like? — Tommy Calvert; Uses of Money — Mike McElwain; Use Paper as Money — Edna Nall; What Money Does — Gene Powell, Kyle Howell, Eddie Buchanan; Banks and Checks — Billy Bolton.
And 40 years ago (Dec. 17, 1981) — “A ‘crafty’ idea came upon Mrs. Martha Crabtree of Island. Last December she opened ‘The Christmas Store,’ on Highway 431 across from the Island Fire Station. Results were so favorable Mrs. Crabtree reopened the shop this season.” The treasures inside included handmade ornaments, brightly colored hot pads, door knob covers, and crocheted stuffed animals. “Afghans for winter warmth while watching television abound in almost any style or color a heart could desire. Paintings of Island’s ferry, bridge, school and church done by former resident Mary Willis are also available. A retired nurse, Mrs. Crabtree says, ‘It’s my playhouse; I enjoy Christmas and this is an outlet for the area hobbyists.’ Mrs. Crabtree and her mother supply the majority of items, but consignment articles are welcomed. It’s not too early to start those needles going with craft projects for next year’s Christmas Store.”
By the way — one of Mary Willis’ paintings of the wooden bridge is at the McLean County History Museum. If anyone has one of her paintings they might want to donate to the museum, please let me know.
“And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.” Revelation 21:4 — I wish everyone a blessed week ahead!
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772 or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
