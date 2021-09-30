At Island Baptist Sunday, we had a guest, Larry Rone, who spoke to us about the Gideons — the organization that hands out the New Testament to people around the world.
He has lived elsewhere for decades, but said his family was originally from the Sac area, and he remembers, when he was about five years of age, attending Worthington Chapel. I enjoyed hearing him speak.
After church, even though attendance is down due to COVID, I was happy to see a few people I haven’t seen for some time at church. With so many names on the prayer lists, please be in prayer for those who are sick, and those who have lost loved ones.
I’d like to thank John McNew for volunteering to mow the lawn at the McLean County History Museum all summer long. That has been such a blessing for the non-profit museum and for Tim, who was trying to fit it into his schedule each week. Thank you so much, John! John has a landscaping service, and offers reasonable rates. If you need some lawn work done, give him a call at (270) 499-4916.
Celebrating birthdays this week are Gaye Johnson, Sebastian Smith and Cindy Priar, and celebrating a wedding anniversary are Artie & Paige Chandler. Wishing you all a very special day!
It has been a quiet week, so there isn’t really much to report on. If you have any info to share with me, please call, text or email; my contact info is at the end of the column.
It’s been nice to have cooler temps in the morning, and I look forward to sweater weather—but not so much parka weather. Please remember to slow down and keep an eye out for the farmers that are out on the road.
It’s that time of the year, to bring in the crops when they can. Their vehicles are bigger than ours. Let’s all be safe out there!
Reminiscing 70 years ago (Oct. 2, 1951) — Oscar Rector, Almon Eaton and R.T. Bowman, Sr., attended the Brotherhood meeting at the First Baptist Church, Owensboro, Tuesday evening. Mr. and Mrs. Carl Bailey and sons, Terry and Jerry, were guests of Mr. and Mrs. H.R. Smith, Henderson, Sunday. Corp. John Kirtley left Saturday for Fort Ord, California. Mrs. Len Randle and Miss Margaret Randle, and Mr. Paul Blades, who have been guests of Mrs. Gola Blades, left Sunday for their home in Washington, D.C. Mr. and Mrs. G.W. Bennett, of South Carrollton, Mr. and Mrs. B.W. Kirtley and Karen were guests of Mr. and Mrs. H.K. Kirtley Sunday.
And 50 years ago (Sep. 25, 1971) — Otis Phillip Morris, 30, Island, has been chosen by the United Methodist Church for inclusion in the 1971 edition of Outstanding Young Men of America. Morris, a native of Middletown, is an employee of General Electric Co., Owensboro, and serves as commander of Co. A, 2nd Battalion, 123rd Armor Division, Livermore. He is a member of Island UMC, where he serves as chairman of the building committee and as a Sunday school teacher. He is president of the Island PTA.
And 35 years ago (Oct. 2, 1986) — Kara Cartwright won the fifth-grade poster contest for energy, and Robert Whitaker won the sixth-grade poster contest at Island School. The Asbury Class of the Island United Methodist Church went on a class trip Sept. 13 to Horse Cave to attend the theater play “The Taming of the Shrew.” Those attending were: Rev. and Mrs. Estil Casebier, Mickey and Audrey Morris, J.D. and Cassie Hardison, Dink and Bonnie Loyd, Corinne Nall, Betty Barber, and Marvin and Audrey Sutherlin. They also visited the United Methodist Children’s Home in Owensboro on Sept. 21 and presented them with a hand-quilted quilt.
“When my heart is overwhelmed, lead me to the rock that is higher than I.” Psalm 61:2 — Wishing everyone a safe and blessed week!
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772, or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.