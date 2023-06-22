Celebrating birthdays this week are Jane Crumbaker, Tracy Pannell, Janet Calvert, Richey Howard, Bobby Johnson and Lori Jo Lee. And those celebrating anniversaries are Tony & Susie Vandiver, Matt and Katie Head and Lonnie & Connie Hillard. I wish you all a very special day. And a belated Happy Birthday to Dorothy Hill, who celebrated her 93rd birthday on June 19; I hope it was a great day.
Island United Methodist Church presents “Pets Unleashed,” Where Jesus Cares “Fur” You! This will be held Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 380 West Main Street, Island. Children ages 5 up to those that have completed 5th grade are invited to join in for a “wild” day full of fun, food and fellowship! All children should bring a swimsuit and towel for the afternoon activities, as there will be two large water slides set up at the picnic field. Sounds like a great day! This is just three weeks away, so save the date and plan to have the children attend.
Monthly members of MC Tanning can get in on the MC Tanning Refer-A-Friend Summer Program. Between now and Sept. 1 current and past members (from April — June) can earn rewards. Referred friends who sign up for a monthly plan during the referral program can also earn rewards. You will get $5 off your next monthly plan for each referred friend that signs up, up to $20 off per month; and your friend who signs up for their first month will receive $5 off a $40 membership. The friend you refer must be 16 or older, and not a current monthly member. Those who have been referred can text 270-499-3593 to sign up and claim their $5 off a $40 monthly membership. MC Tanning is located at 255 W. Main St., Ste. B, Island, beside Bridge View Pizzeria.
Anyone wanting to enter exhibit entries for the McLean County Ag Fair this year, the date to enter is Wed., July 5 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the McLean County 4-H Activities Building at Myer Creek Park. This is open to every McLean County resident. Let’s see if Island can bring some awards home! The different divisions are: quilting; home furnishings/crafts; textiles; needlework; fine arts; photography; canning; baked goods; flowers; youth arts and crafts; men’s corner; holiday corner (Age 16 and up); and youth holiday corner (Age 15 and under). For any questions, please contact the Extension Office at 270-273-3690. I will be sharing all the info on the Friends of Island, Kentucky Facebook page and elsewhere, but you can pick up an info packet at the Extension Office, as well. They’re located at 335 West Seventh St. in Calhoun.
There is no testimony without a test.
Wishing everyone a blessed week ahead!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.