I hope everyone had a great Easter!
Although I was unable to attend the Easter egg hunt at Wooden Bridge Park last Saturday, I’m happy to say it was well attended. Sponsored by Island Community Development Association, with donations from the city of Island, Island Dairy Freeze and some anonymous donors, the hunt was a big success.
Children and adults were able to take photos with the Easter Bunny. Winners of gift cards, cash, chocolate bunnies or toys included: Scarlett Durham, Reagan Head, Daisy Maldonado, Kieren Bell, Evelyn Lutz, Kian Money, Owen Free, Jack Calvert, Leo Brothers, Dylan Priar, Addison Marshall, Callie Woosley, Catalaya Doepp, Karlie Kemper and Marley Jackson.
There were also some winners we didn’t get names for. A couple of the children were double winners, and any children returning their empty eggs got a coupon for a free ice cream cone from Island Dairy Freeze. And of course all of the eggs had candy in them, so everyone came out a winner.
Thanks to all the donors, to the Easter Bunny, and thanks to everyone that jumped in to help at the park! Besides the core ICDA group of Tim Sheppard, Vicki Hughes, Bro. Chad Rafferty and Bro. Jae Yoon, coming in to volunteer were Taylor Rafferty, Baylee Rafferty, and Kristin Brown and friends. Thanks to our Island seniors and Connor Hughes for stuffing the Easter eggs with candy. Thanks also to Bro. Eric Hill for dumping the park trash ahead of time, and also Tim Sheppard for mowing the park. If I have forgotten anyone, please let me know. These events certainly take a team, and everyone is appreciated for their part in making this another successful event in Island.
Those celebrating birthdays this week are Barry Coin, Linda Wetzel and Robin Hedges Shocklee. I wish you all a very special day.
The next ICDA meeting is this coming Monday, April 17, 6:30 p.m. at Island City Hall. We are in the planning stages for the Wooden Bridge Festival, so those having ideas or a desire to help or to join the ICDA, please plan to attend.
I thank everyone that sent me get-well wishes via Facebook comments, messages and calls. It was much appreciated. Thanks, too, to Wayne and Becky Curry for loaning me their crutches, so that I could get around. And last but not least, thanks to Martin and Marianne Eaton for feeding Tim on Easter, and for sending him home with a plate of food for me to eat. The food was wonderful, and I sure enjoyed it.
“He is not here; he has risen! Remember how he told you, while he was still with you in Galilee: ‘The Son of Man must be delivered over to the hands of sinners, be crucified and on the third day be raised again.’ ” Luke 24:6-7.
I wish everyone a blessed week ahead!
