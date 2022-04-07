The Island Masonic Lodge held a community spring breakfast last Saturday.
Tim and I arrived at our usual, fashionably late time and enjoyed the meal and visiting with all those present. All donations collected will be going to the ICDA. I send a big thank you to the Masons for putting on another successful breakfast for the Island community, and also for donating the proceeds to the ICDA. We look forward to your next breakfast.
It was announced last Sunday at Island UMC that Bro. Eric Espada will be reassigned to another church sometime in June. We don’t know yet where the Espada family will be moving to, but I have to say that I certainly hate to see them go. They are such an upbeat family, and always have smiles on their faces. I hope to see you all around town in the next few months, but I must say that I wish you all the best in your future, and I know Tim feels as I do!
Celebrating birthdays this week are Venea Hounton, Matthew Parham, Jim Parham, Tim Sheppard, Norma Everly and Jackie Coin. Those celebrating anniversaries are Jimmy and Christa Howell, Eric and Mischele Hill and Leon and Sharron Hillard. Wishing you all a very special day.
The next Island Community Development Association meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. April 11 at Island City Hall. Everyone is invited to attend.
Remember that Easter in the Park will be happening at Wooden Bridge Park at 3 p.m. April 16. The Easter Bunny will be there, and there will be Easter egg hunts for different age groups, and prizes, etc. Be sure and come on out.
Christy’s Country Cooking is scheduled to open in Island on April 20. We’re looking forward to checking out this new restaurant and hope you all will, too. The location is the former Little Bits/Twice-A-Day Café on Adams Ave./U.S. 431, Island, across from the old Island School. Their starting hours are: 5 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 5 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
Reminiscing 20 years ago (April 4, 2002) — From the Beech Grove News: “For a special treat, Mrs. (Virginia) Davis’ children and grandchildren toured the city of Island, visited the Island Heritage House and Museum and had an Island burger and fries. Mrs. Virginia Ferguson Davis grew up in Island. It was the first time that her grandson Tim and his wife had had the official tour. Speaking of Island burgers, last week someone told me that while they were in Louisiana, someone asked them where they lived. When they answered ‘Island, Ky.,’ the person replied, ‘Oh, the home of Island burgers.’ ”
And 55 years ago (April 6, 1967) — “Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Flewallen will celebrate their 52nd wedding anniversary April 19. Mr. and Mrs. Eric Rowe of Owensboro were Thursday guests of Mr. and Mrs. Wesson Freels. Pfc. Douglas Everly, Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri, spent the weekend with his family here. We enjoyed meeting and talking to Marcia Yockey at the bank Saturday. The Kirtley Howells are moving into their beautiful new home in the woods, near Dug Hill. Little Miss Candy Allison spent Saturday with her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Archie Neal.”
And 60 years ago (March 15, 1962) — “Mr. and Mrs. J.D. Hardison and Callie Mae and Mr. and Mrs. B.W. Kirtley visited Mrs. Everett Calvin in Hopkinsville Sunday. Mr. and Mrs. William Nave of Utica spent Sunday with their son, the Rev. Bill Nave and family. Bruce and Joyce Markwell are the proud parents of a baby son, Denzil Edward, born March 11 at Greenville Hospital. A little daughter was born to Mr. and Mrs. Doug Kirtley at McLean County Hospital Saturday, March 10. Mr. and Mrs. Dewey Owens of Prenter, West Virginia, are visiting her mother, Mrs. Fairy Markwell, and Mr. and Mrs. Aaron Weightman.”
“We have come to know and to believe in the love God has for us. God is love; and whoever remains in love remains in God, and God in him.” — 1 John 4:16
I wish everyone a blessed week ahead.
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772, or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.