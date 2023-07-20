Celebrating birthdays this week are David Shocklee, Lonnie Hillard, Angela Miller, Haley Thompson, Jeff Howell, Joe Hamilton and Emily Bolton. And celebrating an anniversary are Willie & Lori Jo Lee, and David & Melody Shocklee. I wish you all a very special day!
Last week was Kentucky Changers, and 13 members from Island Baptist Church — three adults and 10 youth — drove to Mayfield for a week to help families that still had damage from the tornadoes that went through over a year ago.
A total of 140 people from around Kentucky and outside the state formed 12 teams, and in a week’s time worked on fixing the damage at 18 homes. Through watching a video of the week’s activities, I saw some homes being reroofed, some get new porches, railing, steps, painting, etc.
This is a wonderful program where the youth learn that you go and help out people that you don’t even know, because it’s the right thing to do — the Christian thing to do.
And you don’t do it expecting to get something in return. Everyone was able to share the love of Jesus with those families that they helped, and pray together when they weren’t working on homes. Bro. Chad Rafferty said that a couple of Catholics from another state were determined to help out, and they drove to Mayfield to join a team.
I can see why the group returned to Island Baptist Church rejuvenated. And this past Sunday two of the youth, who are already saved, went in front of the church and rededicated their lives to Jesus.
I have to say I was a little teary-eyed, but extremely happy that they all enjoyed a wonderful week of helping others that needed it. They did, in fact, get something in return — and it was something that money can’t buy!
As I told you all last week, the T-shirts we bought from Tab Cook at the Ag Fair help support Christmas for Kids. Now I have info on who to contact to purchase them. The shirts are green, and have the John 3:16 quote on them that’s written out to form the word “Love.”
They are a 50/50 cotton/poly blend. Sizes Small through 1X are just $12, and sizes 2X and 3X are $13. Rhonda Cook will be selling the shirts from her beauty shop, “Two Doors Down,” on Main Street in Calhoun. Her hours are Wednesday mornings, and all day Thursdays and Fridays.
I hope you’ll consider buying a shirt or two to support Christmas for Kids, which is a great McLean County organization that supports McLean County children. They would also make great gifts! Rhonda’s number is 270-302-7826, and Tab’s number is 270-302-6427.
There was a lot of interest in the Drake School quilt I mentioned last week, with the names of about 40 students that attended that one-room school — off Tram Road — in the later 1930s. I’m glad that so many descendants of those listed on the quilt are still local, and able to be here for the Wooden Bridge Festival on Sept. 9, where the quilt will be displayed.
We are already taking in vendor applications for the Wooden Bridge Festival. If you are interested in having a food or craft booth, please contact me. My contact info is at the bottom of the article. The ICDA will be the only booth to sell drinks, as that is their only fundraiser throughout the year.
The festival will be Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wooden Bridge Park. For any questions about the car show Cruise-In that day, which will go from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., please contact Christy Woosley at 270-993-3059.
And lastly, the parking lot between God’s House of Hope and the strip mall in Island is owned by God’s House of Hope and Eric Hill. Eric put out a Facebook post saying that he and GHOH have agreed to close their parking lot each night at 9 p.m.
This wasn’t a decision made lightly, but there have been cars going through the parking lot at all hours of the night, every night.
In addition to that, some guys tried to steal the battery out of the GHOH truck just after dark one night last week, but were scared off by an approaching person. People live in an apartment in the strip mall, and they deserve a good night’s sleep, as we all do, no matter where we live.
The parking lot is private property, and not city property, so they aren’t infringing on anyone’s rights by closing the lot at night. In addition, the businesses in the strip mall all close by 9 p.m. Also, the park hours were changed, and Wooden Bridge Park now closes at 9 p.m. nightly.
The city commission agreed to that a few months ago, after being told that people were trying to damage the bridge, among other things. The signs at the park may not yet reflect the new hours, but closure is currently at 9 p.m.
Therefore, there’s no reason for anyone to be in the area. If you see any illegal or suspicious activity at the park, please contact the Sheriff’s Office. If need be, please contact the State Troopers. Let’s work together to take care of Island.
I wish everyone a blessed week ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.