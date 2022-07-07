In preparation for the 4th of July weekend we stopped in Livermore — just over the bridge — and got two racks of ribs and a chicken that the Lions Club had barbecued. They were fantastic, and helped to get us through the weekend.
Remember to stop there early the first Saturday of each month. They sell out quickly. We picked up ours about 9:30 a.m., after stopping at the Market at the Library (which is also the first Saturday of each month, but from 8-11:30 a.m.). If anyone has items they’d like to sell at the next Market at the Library, they can bring a table and chair and set up outside the library at no cost.
Christy’s Country Cooking was hopping when we went there after church Sunday. We sat with Karen Wheeldon, Bonnie Boyken and Debbie Boyken-Payne, and enjoyed visiting with them and having the lunch special.
Mr. Buddy Hoagland came to the table to say hello. He reads this column, and I’m always happy to meet someone that enjoys reading it. He was there with his lovely wife, Darlene. It was nice to see the Hills and the Crowes there, too, and several others.
Celebrating birthdays this week are Paula Brown, Michael Blades, Robbie Bragg, Dana Blades and Jennifer McCrystal. And those celebrating anniversaries are Tommy and Janet Calvert and David and Annie Podolac. Happy birthday and congratulations — wishing you all a very special day!
The McLean County Ag Fair starts today at 4 p.m. and runs through Saturday evening. Hope several of you take advantage of getting out there and enjoying it. Looks like it’s more of an evening thing this year. Hopefully there will be some sort of schedule in the paper, but if not, check out the McLean County Ag Fair Facebook page. They have a lot going on. It’s still free to get in to the fair, unless you want to watch the tractor pulls, and then it’s $10 per adult.
Reminiscing 60 years ago (July 12, 1962) — Miss Pat Freels, of Moorman, spent last week with her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Wesson Freels. Mike Pittas has moved into his new modern store. It is really nice. Mr. and Mrs. Homer Crabtree, Shelia and Gary are vacationing in Cumberland Falls. Miss Patricia Nall, Hugh Ike Nall and Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Markwell attended the auto races at Nashville Saturday.
And 20 years ago (July 4, 2002) — “Students attending the summer program at the Island Learning Center conducted a ceremony June 26, dedicating a memorial garden to the victims of the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995 and the victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attack on the United States. This project was an extension of work done previously by the elementary students attending Island Elementary School.”
“During the 2001-2002 school year, several students attending the alternative education program decided to expand and renovate this memorial garden and to include something as a tribute to the victims of Sept. 11. They conducted research on the terrorist attacks and on the victims of those attacks. In addition, they learned about landscaping and flower bed design, as well as which plants would be best suited for this location. Several students served as group leaders for this project including Scott Sharpe, Nick Chambers and Ashley Durham. A special thanks goes to Joseph Thomas for all his hard work in this project.”
“When we focus on what we don’t have, we risk missing out on watching God do great things with what we do have.” ~ Xochitl Dixon
I wish everyone a great week ahead!
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772, or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.