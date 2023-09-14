Celebrating birthdays this week are Linda Colburn, Wayne Curry, Scott Hillard, Becky Curry, Sam Johnson and Collin Eaton.
And those celebrating an anniversary are Bob and Gerry Bragg and Roger and Carol Eaton. I wish you all a very special day.
Well, the Island Wooden Bridge Festival could not have been on a nicer day. The weather was very comfortable. Island Girl Scout Troop #489 recited the Pledge of Allegiance, and the Stokes Family Band played till about noon, and then Star 107.3 FM radio station broadcasted live from the festival the rest of the day. They arrived early and one DJ, Casper, went around the park early to video what all was where, show vendors, the Kids’ Zone, and some of the first Cruise-In vehicles. Be sure and check out that video, which was shared to the “Friends of Island, Kentucky” Facebook page.
Many pictures from the festival are also on that page, so be sure and check everything out. Thankfully there was enough food for everyone, even though many food vendors sold out. Real Hacienda had engine issues, and their truck couldn’t make it to the fest, but there was Auntie Anne’s, the Masonic Lodge, Terry Morris, plus the ICDA hot dogs and ice cream, and Midnight Momma’s Sweets.
It looked like all the vendors did well. The Corporate Hippie face painter had kids lined up the whole time she was there. The inflatables stayed busy, and the kiddos loved the Kiddie Clown Striker, which was new this year. Also a hit was the kids’ fishing game, and many prizes were given out, to include nine fishing poles. We had several new vendors this year, and I enjoyed getting out and buying several things, myself. I hope a lot of you did the same.
The Cruise-In had 98 cars registered, which was great! Christy Woosley did a great job with this, as she does each year, and I know she has some dedicated helpers. Trophy winners were: for “Best Car” — Bobby and Trish Maholsky; for “Best Truck” — Ricky Deitz; for “People’s Choice” — Islander Kelvin Kassinger; and for “Mayor’s Choice” — Daniel Kelm. Congratulations to all the winners and we hope to see you all back again next year!
The 50/50 Pot collected $250, so the winner split that amount with the Island Community Development Association (ICDA). The winner is from Moorman, and was happy to get the call saying she had won $125. The half that ICDA keeps goes, as always, towards doing community events, such as Easter and Halloween in Wooden Bridge Park, the Island Christmas Parade, and of course, the Wooden Bridge Fest. Thanks to all that took a chance on the 50/50 pot.
The Wooden Bridge Festival T-shirts sold well. We do have some shirts left that are size medium, and two shirts that are 3X. They’re blue, 50/50 cotton/poly, and just $15 each. Let me know if you’re interested in buying one.
Last, but certainly not least, I must say thanks. The ICDA is open to everyone, but is a small group, and a skeleton crew works to plan this festival every year. But thank God for the volunteers! I would start naming them, but would miss someone, undoubtedly, and I don’t want to do that. So I will say thanks, first, to the members of the ICDA who plan this year-round, and who ran around all weekend to make the fest happen.
Thanks to those that jumped in and helped with set-up last Friday, hauling and carrying heavy items, setting up canopies, tables and chairs, and staging vendor booths. Thanks to those that put out signs beforehand, and picked them all up after the fest. Thanks to those that provided security at the park from Friday evening to Saturday morning, not asking for a penny. Thanks to those that helped to shuttle attendees to and from the festival, those that manned all of the non-profit booths, collected the 50/50 money, and to those that were willing and happy to man the inflatables, and ensure no children were hurt.
Thanks to all of the volunteers that helped Christy with the Cruise-In—registering cars, assisting with parking, etc. Thanks to Independence Bank for sponsoring the children’s activities. Thanks to Farmer’s Bank & Trust for their donation to the Cruise-In. And thanks to the anonymous donors! Thanks to those that worked the roadblocks, and to EMS for being there when we needed them during the festival—and thankfully nobody was seriously hurt.
And certainly thanks to those who helped us break down after the festival. When you’re about ready to drop, it’s such a blessing to have people jump in to help you put everything back — canopies, tables and chairs, or to gather up the day’s garbage all around the park, or to help you pack things in your vehicle. Without all these volunteers, there is absolutely no way a few people can be everywhere at once, and this festival would cease to be.
So the ICDA thanks you all from the bottom of our hearts! We also want to thank all of the vendors, and everyone who attended the fest. Please come back next year! And that’s a wrap for this year!
As Tim’s sister Jennifer said, at the end of the Bridge Fest, “Just 364 days till the next one!” Save the date for the next Island Wooden Bridge Festival, which will be Sept. 14, 2024 — exactly one year from today.
I wish you all a safe and restful week ahead!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.