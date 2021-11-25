Small Town Grocery and More is open for business and has a lot more items than I originally thought they would. Just some of the items they have include milk, bread, coffee, chips, drinks, detergent, paper products, lunch meat, cereals, canned goods, feminine products, $1 movies, purses and perfumes, etc. And more items will be coming in! They will deliver once a day, in the evening, to the sick and elderly. We thank them for providing this wonderful service! Remember, too, that they also have separate rooms available for tanning services. The store is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. For any questions, or to set up a tanning service, please call them at 270-860-2590.
An addition to last week’s news about the Island Christmas Parade and festivities afterwards at the park, is that Mrs. Claus will be joining Santa, and they are looking forward to visiting Island! The parade will be Saturday, Dec. 4 at 5 p.m., ending at Wooden Bridge Park with a lighting ceremony, desserts, hot chocolate and coffee. The children can visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Please save the date and plan to attend! There will also be awards for the best floats in the parade: 1st place prize is $150; 2nd place is $125; and 3rd place is $100. We hope for a lot of participation in the parade!
Celebrating a birthday this week are Joyce Sutton, Elaine Wright, Beth Taylor and Gracie Burden, and celebrating a wedding anniversary are Ricky and Patty Dame. I wish you all a very special day!
The final day to order and pay for a Wreaths Across America wreath, for a veteran’s grave, is Tuesday, Nov. 30. If you’d like to sponsor a wreath for the grave of a spouse, parent, friend or other family member, please send a check made out to me, Vicki Ventura, to P.O. Box 75, Island KY 42350. Please write WAA on the memo line, and include a note saying who the wreath is for, which cemetery and directions to their grave. Please include your name and contact number, in case I have any questions. Wreaths are $15 each, and I will order them at the end of November. This year’s ceremony will be Saturday, Dec. 18 at 11 a.m., at the Calhoun Baptist Church. Everyone is invited to attend. My contact info is at the end of this article, if you have any questions. Thanks!
Reminiscing 45 years ago (Nov. 25, 1976) — “Stacy Kassinger was given a surprise birthday party by her mom and Aunt Debbie. Those attending the party were: Denise Long; Jeff, Lisa and Todd Wilkerson; Lavonna King; Jamie Miles; Timmy Taylor; Jeff Shutt; Tonya Quinn; Marcy Dozier; Angela Crumbaker; Rebecca Steale; Julie Howard; Rodney Coin; Rodie Wilkerson; Lynn Hughes; Sharon Neal; Valerie and Carolyn Armes. Stacy received many nice gifts and everyone had a wonderful time.”
And 20 years ago (Nov. 29, 2001) — On Oct. 6, Taylor’s Racquetball and Fitness Center hosted a bench press contest. In the Women’s Class, Sabrina Sonner, of Island, took first place with a lift of 112 lbs.
“The name of the Lord is a strong tower; the righteous run to it and are safe.” ~ Proverbs 18:10 — Wishing everyone a great week!
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772 or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
