The Island Christmas Parade and Park Lighting Ceremony was a wonderful evening.
The weather was great, and we had a good number of parade entries and a great turnout! When Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived and walked under the Wooden Bridge, Santa pushed the magic button and all of the lights in the park went on.
Then the children could each visit with Santa and take pictures. Winners for the best floats were: first prize, the Myer Creek Archers; second prize, Miss Tammy’s Learning Center; and third prize, the SE/Island Fire Dept.
Congratulations to all the winners. There were cookies and hot chocolate and Mylke Coffee galore, and lots of people came through the line to partake of the goodies.
Thanks to the ICDA and anyone that helped them. There is a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes to do these events, and everyone is a volunteer. We hope everyone that attended enjoyed the evening.
The ICDA Christmas dinner and meeting was held last week. The food was great, and it was great to fellowship with those that attended. During the meeting an award was accepted by Nancy Bates, which thanked Junior Bates for all he did for the organization; Junior was always willing to jump in and help where he could. We sure do miss him.
The 2021 officers were selected for another year, and they are: Bobby Johnson, president; Callie Crabtree, vice president; Bro. Chad Rafferty, secretary; and Nancy Johnson, treasurer. Thanks for your willingness to serve yet another year. The next meeting of the ICDA will be at 6:30 p.m. March 14 at Island city hall. Anyone interested in joining us for the meeting, please save the date and plan to attend!
The Island Masonic Lodge #743 will be having a community breakfast this Saturday, Dec. 11, from 7-10 a.m. Everyone is invited, and donations are happily accepted. The location is 325 Adams Ave., across the street from Island City Hall. Be sure not to miss it.
Michelle from the USPS did a fabulous job painting the windows of the Island Post Office, Bridge View Pizzeria and Small Town Grocery and more. She is very talented, and helped to make the downtown area look very Christmassy. Thank you, Michelle.
Celebrating birthdays this week are Sabrina Geary, Halpen Hoover, Lydia Taylor, Kelly Freels Key, Henry Glenn Taylor, Patty Dame and Michael Crumbaker. Anniversary greetings are in order for Chris & Gaye Johnson. Wishing you all a very special day.
The Wreaths Across America Ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. at Calhoun Baptist Church. Everyone is invited.
Reminiscing 70 years ago (Dec. 9, 1951) — Local Board No. 64 called McLean County men from Island for induction as follows: Marion Isaac Bolton, Hugh Alton Bates and Bennie Bruce Free.
And 50 years ago (Dec. 9, 1971) — Vicki A. Hughes, of Island, is completing her student teaching requirements this month for her Bachelor of Science degree. Miss Hughes is majoring in elementary education at Western Kentucky University. Vicki is teaching at Cravens School in Bowling Green. A charge conference was held at the Pleasant Hill UMC Thursday evening. Those attending from Island were the Rev. Wayne Lyle, Mrs. Lyle, Mr. and Mrs. Maurice Everly, Mrs. Orpha Neal, Mrs. Ella Loyd, Doug Everly, Phillip Morris, Fred Garst, Desi Ford and Sandy Lyle. Mike McElwain of the U.S. Navy is home on a visit for 30 days.
“So, my dear brothers and sisters, be strong and immovable. Always work enthusiastically for the Lord, for you know that nothing you do for the Lord is ever useless.” 1 Corinthians 15:58 — I wish everyone a great week ahead!
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772, or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.