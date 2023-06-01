I hope everyone had a good Memorial Day weekend.
Congra- tulations to all of the graduates! With school out now, please be careful driving around town, as more children will be out and about.
Brother Bobby Lott shared photos of the steeple being replaced at the Church of God of Prophecy.
It looks really nice, and Brother Bobby said to thank everyone for their help.
There was a good turnout of people at the last ICDA meeting. We’re still making plans for the Wooden Bridge Festival, so anyone interested in joining us is more than welcome to come out to the next meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, June 20, at 6:30 p.m. at the Island Baptist Fellowship Hall, located behind the parsonage on Kentucky Highway 431.
On Facebook. someone mentioned they’d like to see carnival rides at the festival, but, unfortunately, there is no room at the park for that. We will have stuff for the children to do, and plan to add on from what we had last year.
Belated birthday greetings go out to Tristan Hillard, who turned 15 last week. Ardie Wilkerson celebrates her birthday this week, and those celebrating anniversaries are Dennie & Karen Whitaker, Wayne & Ellanee Bidwell Lancaster, and Robert & Cindy Bishop. I wish you all a very special day.
The next Island City Commissioner Meeting will be Monday, June 5 at 6 p.m. at Island City Hall. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Vacation Bible School starts in less than two weeks, and Island Baptist Church welcomes your children to attend.
This year’s VBS theme is Twists & Turns. Kids will have fun with games while learning that Jesus guides us through all the twists and turns of our lives.
In the end, they’ll find that even when they mess up, it is never “game over.”
The dates are June 12 through June 16, from 9 a.m. until noon each day.
Ages are 4-year-olds through those children that just completed 5th grade.
For more information or for a ride, call: 270-499-0289 or 270-929-6595. Island Baptist Church is located on Kentucky Highway 431 in Island.
I wish everyone a great week ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.