I hope everyone had a nice Labor Day weekend.
Saturday, Tim and I went to the Fireside Worship Night at Wooden Bridge Park, and it was a beautiful evening. There was great music, heartfelt testimony, prayer and fellowship. There was even a Kona-Ice truck there at the park, and Bridge View Pizzeria was open, selling lemon shake-ups and food. It was nice to be out in just the best weather, at a lovely venue, hearing about the Lord. I’m glad we can still do that here.
Kip’s 2 Go started serving plate lunches last week. They will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until they run out. I’m always happy to see a new offering in Island, so be sure and check this out. They’re at 525 Adams Ave. (Hwy 431, the former Mid-town), across from the old school, and their number is (270) 486-1999.
Celebrating birthdays this week are Ricky Miller, Nancy Johnson, Linda Colburn, Wayne Curry, Scott Hillard and Becky Curry. Wishing you all a very special day!
Thanks to David Scott, of Beech Grove, who recently came out and stained the bridge at the Island Ballpark. David built that bridge, and although he’s not an Islander, he’s keeping the bridge in good shape for us — and we appreciate it. Thanks so much, David!
Island’s City Council meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13. The public is invited.
As we had a spike in COVID cases again, and God’s House of Hope has still been unable to hold their Fish Fry fundraisers, please help them out if you can by sending in a donation. God’s House of Hope is the only food bank in McLean County that serves the entire county — not one church, not one town, but the whole county — so a donation in any amount is greatly appreciated. Their address is GHOH, P.O. Box 23, Island KY 42350. They’re at 205 West Main St., and their hours vary, so if you need to get in touch with them, please call (270) 486-3886.
This will be my last reminder for the county-wide Halloween Decorating Contest. Sign-ups are due by Sept. 21. All proceeds go towards the McLean County Animal Shelter. The entry fee is $10 for individuals, and $25 for businesses and non-profits. Winner will be announced Oct. 31. Follow their Facebook page: “McLean County Halloween Decorating Contest” for rules, categories and updates.
With the 20th anniversary of September 11, 2001, being Saturday, let’s please remember the sacrifice of so many Americans during and in the wake of that tragedy. Let’s remember, also, how we all came together afterwards — one unified country — if even for a short while!
Reminiscing 20 years ago (Sept. 13, 2001) — The 10th Annual Wooden Bridge Festival was held the previous Saturday, and it was the first time in four years that attendees were able to cross the wooden bridge, which had just been rebuilt. And at McLean County High School, students learning about the Pledge of Allegiance, which was no longer recited each morning, wanted to restore the tradition again. They wrote letters to the principal, asking permission to bring the pledge back to the high school. The date selected was Sept. 11. “While the nation was under terrorist attack Tuesday morning, students at McLean County High School were led in saying (the pledge) by the J.R.OT.C., almost at the exact time the second tower of the New York Trade Center was being hit by a hijacked airplane.”
“I may never know the answers to the questions that plagued me after 9/11. But I know if we lean on God and each other, we will be guided to a better, brighter future.” — Michael Hingson, 9/11 survivor.
I wish everyone a safe and blessed week!
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772, or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
