Hope everyone enjoyed a nice Labor Day weekend. We have finally made it to Island Wooden Bridge Festival week, and are praying for good weather.
The festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Island Wooden Bridge Park. As the park area will be blocked off, you can park at Island Baptist Church, 170 Adams Ave (U.S. Highway 431) or Island UMC, 380 W. Main St, or at Adams Services on W. Broadway and catch a ride via the shuttle golf cart, which will run throughout the festival.
All booths we know of as of press time are: food booths: the ICDA is selling ALL drinks for $1 each, and will have grilled hot dogs; Auntie Anne’s Pretzel Truck; Beans & Cornbread — Stevens Family; Funnel Cakes — Island Fire Dept.; Homemade Ice Cream — Knights of Columbus; Kona Ice Shaved Ice Truck; Midnight Momma Sweets & More Bus; Pork Chop Sandwiches & Whole Boston Butts — Island Masonic Lodge; Pulled Pork Sandwiches — Terry Morris; Real Hacienda Mexican Food Truck.
The other booths are: Balloon Animals/Art — Fisher Hicks; Blessed Assurance Crafts — Jessica Stroud; Calhoun Chiropractic Clinic; Charcuterie Creations; Corn Grab Game for Kids; Crafts — Ava Goforth; Crafts — Denise Bishop; DJ Drury Crafts; Homemade Jewelry — Sherry Morgan; Inflatables for the Kids — Courtesy of Independence Bank; Jail — Island Fire Dept.; Paparazzi Jewelry — Stacy Ashby; Permanent Jewelry — Anna Pearl; Rae’s Jewelry — Rachel Schutte; Scentsy — Emily Lee; Stained Glass — Carolyn Spurier; Ken Frizzell Re-election for Sheriff Committee; Todd Wilkerson for Sheriff Committee; Joe Hamilton for Island Mayor; Bobby Cline for Island Mayor. There will be a lot of booths, trucks and stands, so please check all around the park, parking lots, the strip mall area and First Street to see all that is for sale, and all the food that’s available!
Souled Out is playing from 10:30 a.m. until noon under the wooden bridge, and then Jug Howell & Friends Band will play from 1-4 p.m. The Cruise-In goes from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., when prizes will be given out; and the Silent Auction runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There will also be a 50/50 Pot. For information about the Cruise-In, contact Christy Woosley at 270-993-3059 or Bobby Johnson at 270-499-3737. For booth rental or information, contact Nancy Johnson at 270-499-3264.
A limited supply of this year’s new Island Wooden Bridge T-Shirts, commemorating the 150th year since the bridge was built, will be available for sale. If they run out, you can order a shirt and prepay with cash or a check at the festival. Shirts are $20 each and range in size from Adult Small through XXXL.
Those of us you see out and about wearing orange bridge shirts are ICDA Staff, so if you have any questions, come up to any one of us and ask.
The ICDA will be meeting at 6:30 p.m. tonight, Sept 8, at Island City Hall. All are invited to attend — especially those who would like to help us out on fest day.
Oscar’s Trash Service is a new service in the county, and is owned by Mike Burden. The fee is only $20 per month. If interested, please call 270-499-0999 to set up trash pickup service at your home. I would also like to say a big thanks to Mike for letting the ICDA borrow garbage totes for the bridge festival. We greatly appreciate it.
Celebrating birthdays this week are Ricky Miller, Nancy Johnson, Linda Colburn and Wayne Curry. I wish you all a very special day!
“If my people who are called by My name humble themselves, and pray and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land.” 2 Chronicles 7:14.
I wish everyone a blessed week ahead!
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772, or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
