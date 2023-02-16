I hope everyone enjoyed their weekend, and if they watched it, the Super Bowl.
Tim and I went for the first time to a Valentine’s dinner Saturday night at the Knobbs Church. We sat with Vicki Hughes and Barbara Drake and had a great time visiting with them and meeting some of the congregation there.
Donations for the dinner went toward trips for the youth, and it was sweet to have the youth helping with serving the drinks and the meal. We really enjoyed the evening. Sunday after church we met Tim’s mom and his sister, Jennifer at Cracker Barrel, to celebrate Jennifer’s birthday, and we really enjoyed that visit, too.
Those celebrating birthdays this week are Annie Podolak, Allen Bullock, Tommy Calvert, Terry Wetzel, Rachel Curry and Karen Kitchens. I wish you all a very special day.
Despite the Super Bowl being on at the same time, Teresa Hill’s Live Sale on her Facebook page Sunday night seemed to have gone well. There were some great deals again. These are items from her surplus store on W. Main Street — Small Town Grocery & More. This week’s Live Sale will be at 6 p.m. tonight.
If any Island area businesses are having deals or sales, please let me know, and I’ll add it to this column. The same goes for our local churches — if you have something you want to share in this column, please let me know. Remember, if I don’t know about it, I can’t write about it! That being said, it’s such a slow time of year that with not much going on, this column will remain shorter than normal.
Please save the date for our first ICDA meeting of the year, which will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14. I’ll post the exact location when we know it for sure. Please bring any ideas with you for the next Bridge Fest, or any of the other events that the ICDA helps to put on. Anyone can join, and it’s just $10 a year, but you can attend or bring your ideas to a meeting without being a member.
Reminiscing 35 years ago (Feb. 4, 1988) — “J.D. and Cassie Hardison hosted the Asbury Sunday School Class of the Island Methodist Church, in their home on Jan. 16. The fellowship and refreshments were enjoyed by the following: Corinne Nall, Danny and Debby Trunnell, Mickey and Audrey Morris, Dink and Bonnie Loyd and Marvin and Audrey Sutherlin. Corinne read a list of things the class had accomplished in the year of 1987.
“Marie Crumbaker and Margaret Eaton helped Cassie Hardison celebrate her birthday, Friday, Jan. 22. Their celebration of the day included a nice meal at the Executive Inn, in Owensboro. The M.Y.F. youth group of the Methodist Church enjoyed a skating party in Owensboro, Saturday afternoon, Jan. 23. Doug and Norma Everly and Ricky and Shelia Free chaperoned the group.
“Mrs. Orpha Neal was entertained with a birthday celebration Saturday, Jan. 23 at Moonlite Bar-B-Que in Owensboro. Those helping to celebrate were Louise Kelty, Marie Crumbaker and Betty J. Howell. The Baptist Women of the Island Baptist Church prepared food to be served to the Wesleyan students at the Baptist Student Union on the campus of Kentucky Wesleyan College on Tuesday.”
“Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.” Matthew 22:37-39.
Wishing everyone a blessed week ahead!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.