Tim and I were very sorry to hear of Butch Trimble’s passing. Our sincere condolences go out to his family and friends.
We’re now three weeks out from the Wooden Bridge Festival, scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 10.
Several booths have been reserved, including the following: Pulled pork sandwiches by Terry Morris; pork chop sandwiches and whole Boston butts by the Island Masons; Real Hacienda Mexican food truck; Auntie Anne’s Pretzel truck; hot dogs and $1 drinks by the ICDA; funnel cakes by the Island Fire Dept.; ice cream by Knights of Columbus; Midnight Momma Sweets & More bus; and the Kona Ice shaved ice truck.
There will be both a jewelry booth and a permanent jewelry booth; stained glass by Carolyn Spurrier; balloon animals/art by Fisher Hicks; a jail run by the Island Fire Dept.; temporary tattoos, hair color, etc., for the kids by Barb & Jennifer; and the inflatable for the kids is provided courtesy of Independence Bank.
Two groups will be playing throughout the festival. Souled Out will sing from 10:30 a.m. until noon, and Jug Howell & Friends Band will play from 1-4 p.m.
The Classic Car Cruise-In goes from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., and the Silent Auction runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For information about the cruise-in, contact Christy Woosley at 270-993-3059 or Bobby Johnson at 270-499-3737. For booth rental or information, contact Nancy Johnson at 270-499-3264.
This year’s Wooden Bridge T-Shirt commemorates the 150th year since the bridge was built and has original artwork by Taylor Strong. Shirts are $20 each and will be available in sizes adult small thru XXXL. Pre-order forms should be available soon at Island City Hall. You’ll just need to fill out the form and mail it in with your payment. We will also have a limited supply of shirts available at the festival. I’ll post more information as I receive it, and we’ll also share the info on the “Friends of Island, Kentucky” Facebook page.
Speaking of pre-ordering, if you’re interested in pre-ordering a Boston butt from the Masons for Bridge Fest day, call Martin Eaton at 270-486-3880. It seems those Boston butts sell out quickly.
The ICDA will be meeting at 6:30 p.m. every Thursday night from tonight through Sept. 8 at Island City Hall. All are invited to attend, especially those who would like to help us out on fest day.
Celebrating birthdays this week are Vicki Howell, Pamela Eastwood and Theresa Freels. Wishing you all a very special day!
Reminiscing 60 years ago (Aug. 16, 1962) — “Ninety-four teachers have been hired for the coming school year in McLean county schools. Nearly all of them taught in the county last year.” Following is the list of teachers for Island: “Delbert Settle, principal. Teachers — Sue Nelson, Eddie Bidwell, Martha Nall, Pauline Fentress, Cliffie Brown, Eufaula Wells, Margaret Mayes.”
And 70 years ago (Aug. 23, 1952) — Joyce Penrod has returned from a visit to her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Rude Majors, Detroit. They accompanied her home and spent several days as guests of Mr. and Mrs. Edwin Penrod. Mrs. Jack Cox and Linda were in Owensboro Saturday. Mrs. Ray Hughes, Mrs. G.E. Hughes and Jackie Hughes visited Ed Hughes, who is a patient in the Owensboro-Daviess County Hospital Wednesday. Dr. O.V. Brown, Arch R. Moore and Judy Moore attended a homecoming at the New Harmony Baptist church Sunday. Joyce and Ura Penrod visited their cousin, Mrs. John Haynes, of Sacramento, recently. Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Cox and son, Jerry, Jr., of Louisville, are guests of Mrs. Cox’s sister, Mrs. Leamon Eaton, and Mr. Eaton. Mrs. Billy Freels and son, Kennie, formerly of South Bend, Ind., who have been guests of Mr. and Mrs. Wesson C. Freels, left Wednesday for Jacksonville, Fla., where they will join Mr. Freels and make their future home.”
“What lies behind you and what lies in front of you, pales in comparison to what lies inside of you.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson
I wish everyone a blessed week ahead.
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772, or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
