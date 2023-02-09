Tim and my condolences go out to the family and friends of Ryan Wilkerson, the grandson of Ardie and Tommy Wilkerson. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Please remember to pray, also, for Allen Bullock, husband of Jennifer (Trunnell) Bullock, who was involved in a serious accident on 431 last week. Per Jennifer, he will have a long road of recovery, and we’re definitely praying for both Allen and Jennifer. I’m also glad to hear that the motorcyclist involved in the accident is doing well.
Those celebrating birthdays this week are Sarah Johnson, Neil Ashby, Walter Redfern, Jennifer Sheppard, Braelynn Calhoun, Leon Hillard and Betty Smith. And celebrating an anniversary are Steve and Shannon Burden. I wish you all a very special day.
There will be a “Live” sale on Teresa Hill’s Facebook page this Sunday (Feb. 12) at 6 p.m. She had some fantastic deals last Sunday, so don’t miss out! These are items from her surplus store on W. Main Street (Small Town Grocery & More). I was online watching the sale last Sunday, and so was Tim—in another room of the house, and we were both shopping.
Tim and I finally went to the monthly jam session of thumb pickers in Drakesboro. It’s held the first Saturday of each month, at 2 p.m. at Drakesboro City Hall, 212 W. Mose Rager Blvd. These events are free, so come on out and enjoy the music, or join in.
Reminiscing 50 years ago (Feb. 8, 1973 — by Sherrie Willoughby) — “Island 4-H Club holds February Meet: Island 4th & 5th Grade met February 2 at the Island Grade School. The president called the meeting to order. Roger Eaton led the pledge to the American flag and Ronnie Fulkerson led the 4-H pledge. Jennifer Trunnell read the minutes of the January meeting and gave the treasurer’s report. Lonnie Hillard, the Vice-President, was in charge of the program. Members who gave speeches were: Stanley Bolton, Laura Hoagland, Sherrie Willoughby, Stan Tucker, and Timmy Orton.
“Sherrie Willoughby and Stan Tucker were elected King and Queen for the Jamboree. The club adopted the Constitution and By-laws which were read by Miss Davenport. Eugene Johnson led us in singing ‘The Ants Go Marching.’ Robbie Gardner led the members in playing 7-Up. The meeting was adjourned.”
“All things are possible to him that believeth.” Mark 9:23.
Wishing everyone a great week ahead!
