Tim and my condolences go out to the families and friends of Joe Vandiver and Monzel and Edna Slinker. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time of loss.
Three of the Island churches — Island Baptist, Island Church of God of Prophecy and Island Methodist — got together on Nov. 13 at the Island Baptist Fellowship Hall to celebrate an early Thanksgiving meal. Following the meal there was a service in the Island Baptist sanctuary.
Tim and I were out of town, but I understand it was very nice, and had a great turnout. I think it’s great that different churches are able to get together, give thanks to God and fellowship with one another!
And speaking of churches, we had three more people join membership of the church on Sunday at Island Baptist. That’s always so touching to me.
Tim and I returned home last Thursday from a few days in California to visit my family, since a couple of my family members have had serious health issues recently. We got to visit with my sister and brothers, and some nieces and nephews, who all came to my mom and stepdad’s house, so that we could see more family in the short time we were in town.
It had been three years since our last visit, so we were overdue for a trip out there. A visit to my hometown is never complete without driving along the coast, and checking out Monterey Bay. The weather was beautiful that day —cool as usual — and we got out to take some pictures here and there. And no, we didn’t get our feet in the water, because the water is an average, nippy 55 degrees, year-round! It’s nice to visit family, but it’s always nice to get back home.
Celebrating birthdays this week are Joyce Sutton, Elaine Wright and Laura Everly Girvin, and those celebrating anniversaries are Jerry and Vicki Hughes and Ricky and Patty Belle Dame. I wish you all a very special day.
The Island Christmas Parade will take place at 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3. All parade floats/vehicles, etc., please line up at the Adam’s Services (old Green Valley) building on W. Broadway, and proceed up Broadway to Daniels Street (direction is the same as last year) to Old Sac Road, then Main Street, ending at the Bridge Park for the second annual “Lighting of the Park.”
We will have hot chocolate and cookies under the pavilion, and Santa and Mrs. Claus will be set up by the wooden bridge for pictures. The winning floats will receive cash prizes of $150 for 1st place, $125 for 2nd and $100 for 3rd, and those prizes will be awarded at the park. The ICDA hopes that you’ll make plans to attend!
Anyone who wants to help us out, we will be decorating the park for the Christmas season at 10 a.m. this Saturday, Nov. 26. Even 30 minutes of your time would be appreciated. Thanks!
On Monday, Teresa Hill opened her store with a new name; formerly Small Town Grocery and More, the new name is Small Town Salvage and More. So it will be more like the store she had on 431 in Island several years back.
She has name brand makeup galore at $1 each; “medicines and vitamins” at $1 each; Victoria’s Secret socks, toys and more. Teresa said there are a lot of gift items. Store hours are Monday through Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. The location remains 255 W. Main St., in the strip mall of Island. Her number is 270-860-2590. Be sure to come and check it out.
Reminiscing 45 years ago (Dec. 1, 1977) — “Charles, Aethel and Theresa Carlisle have been to Charleston, W. Va. to visit Judy Maddox and family and Winifred Maddox and family. They then went to St. Augustine, Florida and returned home on Sunday. Rodney Carlisle is due home for Christmas leave on Dec. 2. Thirty people from the Methodist Church went to Nashville on Nov. 19. They went to the Service Merchandise Store, the 6:30 Grand Ole Opry Show and had supper afterwards at Country Buffet. They went in several cars and C.B.ed (used C.B.s) all the way home, with Doug Everly’s car taking a side trip towards Mammoth Cave after a wrong turn. Doug returned home with one gallon of gas to spare. Carol Freels, six, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James W. Freels, participated in the Owensboro Christmas parade. She was a small clown doing cartwheels and illusions with the Lila Jean School of Dance Unit. Brother Wayne Dozier and his family are in the process of moving to Rt. 1, Crestwood, Ky. Bro. Dozier has a church at Ballardsville and has only a 30-minute drive to where he will be going to school. They will be greatly missed in Island, as both Wayne and Judy were active in the community as well as the church. Our best wishes go out to them in their new home, church and schools. God Bless them for all they have given this community.”
“You will be enriched in every way so that you can be generous on every occasion, and through us your generosity will result in thanksgiving to God.” — 2 Corinthians 9:11 (NIV).
Happy Thanksgiving, and I wish everyone a blessed week ahead!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.