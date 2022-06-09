Last Sunday was Bro. Eric Espada’s last day preaching at Island UMC, after five years of serving as senior pastor there. He said he has come to love this city and the people, and after preaching Sunday he said he and his family were overwhelmed receiving so much love from his church family.
Just know that all of us in Island will miss you, Bro. Eric, as well as the whole Espada family—and we wish you all the best at your new post in Morehead, Kentucky.
This Saturday, June 11, is the Friends of Charlie Benefit at Wooden Bridge Park. It will start at 4 p.m. Hamburgers, hot dogs and Polish sausage with baked beans and potato salad will be served. Jug Howell and Friends will play music from 5-8 p.m. Please bring your yard chairs and come out and support Charlie Strole, and listen to some good music at the same time.
The Island Community Development Association meeting of June 2 went well. The Wooden Bridge Festival is just three months off, and we’re in planning mode for it.
Both Island and the wooden bridge are 150 years old this year, and T-shirts are being designed, entertainment is in the works, and we’re looking at adding new vendors this year, to increase the variety of offerings. We also plan to have more things for the kiddos to do. The festival will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 10. Please save the date and plan to attend. For those wishing to reserve a booth, it’s not too early; give Nancy Johnson a call at 270-499-3264.
Since this column was inadvertently left out of last week’s paper, I send belated greetings to those whose birthdays have passed: Ardie Wilkerson and Mischele Hill, and also to those that celebrated an anniversary: Robert and Cindy Bishop and Wayne and Ellanee Bidwell Lancaster. Wayne and Ellanee celebrated their 40th on June 5. Congrats, and hope you all had a great day.
Those celebrating birthdays this coming week are Doug Everly and Becky Baker, whose birthdays are today; Tresia Withers, Patrick Dame and Cheston Hoover. And those celebrating anniversaries are Bobby and Doris Lott (55 years); Ricky and Grace Miller; Doug and Norma West Everly; and Johnny and Jeannine Vandiver (60 years). Happy birthday and congratulations — wishing you all a very special day.
Save the date for the 2022 Farm to Fork Dinner that will be Tuesday, July 5, at 6 p.m. at the Extension Facilities at Myer Creek Park. The guest speaker will be Mr. Warren Beeler, a nationally known livestock judging expert and Kentucky’s own Mr. Agriculture. All proceeds from this fundraiser will go to God’s House of Hope.
If anyone is interested in being a sponsor, the deadline is June 15. Contact the McLean County Extension Office at 270-273-3690 with any questions you may have about sponsorship.
VBS at Island Baptist Church will be next week, June 13-17, from 9 a.m. till noon each day. This year’s theme is “Concrete and Cranes.” This summer kids will learn that Jesus’ love will provide a foundation that lasts.
The ages for this VBS are 4-year-olds up to those that just recently completed 5th Grade. For more information, or to set up a ride, call: 270-499-0289 or 270-929-6595.
Reminiscing 40 years ago (June 3, 1982) — “The following names were left off the Island News graduating list: Barbara Trimble, Dennie Whitaker and Rodney Wilkerson. We congratulate you also.”
And 60 years ago (May 31, 1962) — Mr. and Mrs. Ray Everly, Mr. and Mrs. Archie Neal, Benny Neal, Mrs. Corrine Nall and Fred Saver attended services at Thruston Sunday. The Rev. L.L. Dillehay is pastor. This was his last sermon. He is retiring due to ill health.
The Rev. Mr. Dillehay was a former pastor of the Island Methodist Church. Lightning completely destroyed the home of Mr. and Mrs. Jimmie Drake Sunday afternoon. All the furniture was saved. The loss was partially covered by insurance. Mrs. Wesson Freels, Mrs. J.C. Shutt, Mrs. Luie Loyd, Mrs. Archie Moore and Miss Cliffie Brown attended the LHS Alumni Banquet at Livermore Saturday evening. Mrs. Etha Penrod has returned from a visit with her grandson, Bobby Eastwood and family at Jacksonville, Florida. The Eastwoods accompanied her home.
“But as for you, be strong and do not give up, for your work will be rewarded.” 2 Chronicles 15:7
I wish everyone a great week ahead.
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772, or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
