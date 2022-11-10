Tim and I were very sorry to hear of Mike Hughes’ passing. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends, which include his sisters, Vicki Howell and Tracy Pannell of Island.
Halloween in the Park was a great success, and we’re so thankful for all the families that came out and to everyone that set up and handed out candy to the trick-or-treaters. Just when it looked like things were slowing down, another wave of people would come through.
The ICDA handed out over 250 hot dogs, plus chips and drinks. The costume contest winners were: Most Original — Griffin Burden; Cutest — Karlie Kemper; Ugliest/Scariest — Maylee Davis; 13 and Over — Connor Hughes. Congratulations to all of the winners!
The Island Masonic Lodge’s Fall Community Breakfast last Saturday was also a great success. Even though the weather didn’t cooperate, it did not keep people away, as the parking lots at the lodge and across at City Hall were full of cars. Thanks to everyone that came out to eat, give donations and help support the Masons.
It was a great breakfast, as always, introducing some fried potatoes that I really liked, and of course we saw lots of people there, and got to visit with several of them. Be sure and come out next time. You don’t need to be a member to come to the community breakfasts.
Two Island ladies were recognized for the 2022 Riverside (Manor) Hall of Fame, and they are resident Jetta Daniels and volunteer Connie Hillard. Congratulations, ladies.
Celebrating birthdays this week are Martha Crabtree, Cindy Bishop, Joe Howell, Mike Burden and Sarah Everly Mercer. I wish you all a very special day.
I want to wish all military veterans a Happy Veterans Day tomorrow. As it’s a holiday, I hope everyone that gets the day off (and even those that don’t) will thank a veteran, and remember that those who have served through the years have kept this “the land of the free!”
Reminiscing 40 years ago (Nov. 11, 1982) — “Ten members of the United Methodist Women attended Officer Training School at Trinity United Methodist Church in Owensboro. They were the largest group from any one church. Those attending were: Sarah Reynierson, Orpha Neal, Deutzy Shutt, Lillie Elmore, Bernine Slaughter, Ernestine Everly, Audrey Sutherlin, Debby Trunnell and Sharon Thompson. Judy Wood and Martha Tucker gave a talk at the Island Baptist Church on their trip to the conference of the American Federation of Parents for a Drug-Free Youth.”
And 20 years ago (Nov. 7, 2002) — “On Oct. 12, Island Masons Lodge #743 held a celebration to observe its 100th anniversary. A catered meal was enjoyed by 55 members and guests. District Deputy Grand Master Richard Miller, of District 9, which includes 14 lodges in Daviess, McLean and Hancock counties, was in attendance. Past District Deputy Grand Master Martin Eaton gave a history about the Island Lodge and how Masonry came into being in McLean County. The Lodge’s oldest member, Bro. John M. Kirtley, 83, also attended. The Island Lodge was chartered in October 1902. It was made up mostly of members of Livermore Lodge #186, founded in 1849. In the first 100 years, the Lodge has had 55 masters and four district deputy grand masters. Membership now stands at 62.”
That means that Island Masonic Lodge #743 has now observed its 120th anniversary, which is pretty exceptional in this day and age. I hope there are many more years in the future of the Lodge.
“The world is changed by your example, not by your opinion.” — Paulo Coelho.
I wish everyone a blessed week ahead.
