My condolences go out to the family of Fred Morris Wood, who passed away Sunday. I am very sorry for your loss.
This week I suffered from church withdrawal, after five straight days at church, between the Ladies Tea and the 150th Anniversary Revival at Island Baptist Church. It was such a blessing, and I enjoyed every day of it.
We also had food every day. I spoke with Bro. Lloyd Johnson after the meal on the first revival day, and he said that when he was the preacher at Island Baptist, from 1964 to 1971, that he had a 10-day revival, and during it there were 104 conversions.
I thought, wow, how amazing was that — and to go for 10 days. If we had such big meals over a 10-day period, well, that’s a whole lot of food. It was interesting to see the four different pastors, to include also Bro. Wayne Dozier (1971-1978), Bro. John Galyen (1998-2005), and Bro.
Jim Nelson (2006-2011), and also to meet Bro. Scott Gaddis, who led the worship throughout the revival. There were different presentation styles, stories about the good old days, and lots of laughs. One of my favorite songs to hear was “Sweet Beulah Land,” which was sung by Bro. Gaddis and Bro. Wayne Morris — just a beautiful duet.
If you’d like to see any of the services, they were all recorded, and are on the Island Baptist Church Facebook page. All of the comments I saw and heard about the revival were what a blessing it was, and how much everyone enjoyed it.
It was just such a fabulous, special time of worship, memories, food and fellowship. Thanks to every person involved in having made it a wonderful blessing for everyone.
The Freels family had a great time racing over the weekend in St. Louis. They had four Freels Motorsports cars in three finals. Kelly Freels Key won the first 7.50 race of the year, and Jaxon Messamore won comp. Robbie Freels and his dad Pat Freels raced each other in the final for the first time, with Robbie coming out the victor. Way to go and congratulations to all.
At Island Baptist on Mother’s Day, Michael Crumbaker had a surprise for his mom, Lois Crumbaker, when he came up during the service and sang a song for mothers, but especially for his mom. I’m sure Lois was touched, as were the rest of us in attendance.
There are a couple of benefit events coming up this month. The Friends of Charlie (Strole) will have a Benefit Yard Sale on (Friday-Saturday) May 13-14, starting at 7 a.m. each day at the Island City Hall. Friends of Charlie will also host another Benefit at the Wooden Bridge Park on Saturday, May 21, starting at 4 p.m. Hamburgers, hot dogs and Polish sausage with baked beans and potato salad will be served. Jug Howell and Friends will be playing music from 5-8 p.m. Plan to come out to one or both of these events to help out Charlie.
Celebrating birthdays this week are Lewis McCrystal, Betty Howard, Guyneth Freels, Jad Maxberry, Addie Wright and Shane Case, and celebrating an anniversary are Wayne & Becky Curry. Wishing you all a very special day.
Small Town Grocery and More, in the Island strip mall on Main Street, has let me know they have balloons for all occasions, all kinds of hair color, hair accessories, tons of name brand makeup, lots of gift items and tanning lotions.
Be sure to check out all of their new stuff, and remember that they have tanning beds, as well, if you want to work on your tan. They’re open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The Island Community Development Association met May 5, and we are in the planning stages for the Island Wooden Bridge Festival, which will be September 10. This year will mark 150 years since the Wooden Bridge was first erected, and that calls for an extra special celebration.
If anyone wants to come and help out with the planning, and/or wants to volunteer to help on the day of the fest, come and check out the next meeting of the ICDA, which will be Thursday, June 2 at 6:30 p.m. at Island City Hall. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Reminiscing 40 years ago (May 13, 1982) — “Carnations were given out in the Methodist Church on Mother’s Day for the youngest mother (Kim Ford Johnson — 17); mother with the youngest child (Vicki Cessna Hughes); mother who had the most children present (Betty Barber); mother with the most children (Roxie Payne); oldest mother present (Roxie Payne — 82); and also to the Mother of the Year (Norma Everly). A plaque will also be given to Norma on May 16.”
And 20 years ago (May 9, 2002) — In a letter to the editor by Donna Moore, IHC Member: “First of all I would like to commend the Island City Commissioners for all the good work they are doing and have done for the city of Island. And I’m proud that the city has received an award; they have accomplished a lot the past three years. But I would like to set the record straight on the Island Wooden Bridge Park. The Island Heritage Council worked very hard to purchase the land to house the wooden bridge. We gave the land to the city in exchange for the use of the city’s old City Hall building for the use of fundraisers to raise more money to reconstruct the bridge. After three years of hard work by the IHC members, the people in the community, business, churches, the Community Development and Rep. Jim Gooch, we are finally seeing the results of our dream. The bridge is up and standing proud, the walking track complete and being used every day. The flagpole that was donated by Red and Reta Conrad is in place thanks to J.D. Hardison. But there is lots more to be done; the memorial walk around the flagpole, the park sign with the IHC brick around it, the floor of the Amphitheater is going to be concreted, the stage will be built under the bridge, river rock for under the bridge, landscaping for the whole park and hopefully, a concession stand for events in the park. So in closing, even though the park was purchased and built by the Island Heritage Council, it was the council and the people of the community that worked so hard for this project. The park was built by the people, for the people and the city to use for years to come.”
“God loves each of us as if there were only one of us.” — Augustine
I wish everyone a great week ahead.
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772, or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.