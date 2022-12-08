The Island Christmas Parade turned out very nicely.
There were several entries and some beautiful floats. The winning floats were: 1st Place — Knobbs Church; 2nd Place — The Refuge Church; 3rd Place — Tammy’s Learning Center. Afterwards was the second annual Lighting of the Park, and then Santa and Mrs. Claus visited with all the children that wanted to talk with them and get pictures, and the ICDA had hot chocolate and cookies to hand out.
The Island strip mall businesses handed out candy canes, and hot chocolate, as well. It was cold out, but it looked like everyone had a nice time.
Thanks to everyone that participated in the parade, the judges, Santa and Mrs. Claus, those that made the “magic” happen at the park, those that baked cookies, made hot chocolate, and to Island Community Development for sponsoring the whole thing, including the prizes for the floats.
A couple of people talked with me, or me and Tim, about having churches get more involved next year with making floats for the Christmas parades.
I think that’s a great idea, so please consider making a float and start the planning. And not just churches, but any organization can do this. The more the merrier!
Those celebrating birthdays this week are Sabrina Geary, Lydia Taylor, Halpen Hoover, Kelly Freels Key, Henry Glenn Taylor and Mary Hughes, and celebrating an anniversary are Chris & Gaye Johnson. I wish you all a very special day.
Upcoming at the McLean County History Museum at 6 p.m. next Monday, Dec. 12 will be the last quarterly program of the year. Eldon Eaton will be the speaker, and he’ll give the history of Oak Hill Cemetery.
Everyone is invited to attend, and right after the program there will be snacks and a time of fellowship. The location is 540 Main St., Calhoun, and there’s additional parking behind the building. Call 270-499-5033 with any questions.
Please remember there are many on the prayer lists, and if you have a moment, please drop them a line, send a card or give them a call. It doesn’t need to be a lengthy letter — it can be just a line — but let people know you’re thinking of them, and see if they need anything.
Reminiscing 35 years ago (Dec. 10, 1987) — “The Island Baptist Church had a special service Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. An ordination service for Bob Bishop and David Wright was held, with Jim Markwell as moderator. The interrogation was presented by Bob Johnson and the sermon was preached by the church pastor, Willard L. Brown. The charge to the candidates and church was given by Jim Freels. Ordination prayer was prayed by Almon Eaton, and the presentation of certificates to each candidate was given by Leamon Eaton. The wives joined their husbands for presentation to the church and were given a friendly handshake or loving embrace by a group of approximately 150 friends who joined in Christian support of the two dedicated young men. We, as the Island Baptist Church, are very proud of Bob and David.”
Also from that Island News article: “The Friendship Class of the Methodist Church met at Reta Bates’ home Saturday evening for a period of devotion and fellowship. Debby Trunnell had charge of the program and Jo Ann Everly played the piano for the group’s singing. Each one participated heartily in the festive food. Those who attended were: Raleigh and Jo Ann Everly, Derek Conrad, Harriet Jobe, Betty Gentry, Danny, Debby and Libby Trunnell, Doug, Norma and Sarah Everly, and Larry and Carol Morris.”
“Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.” — Luke 2:14.
I wish everyone a blessed week ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.