Sunday was a big day at Island Baptist Church. Bro. Chad Rafferty recently reached 10 years of service at the church, and we celebrated that event Sunday with a potluck meal following the morning service. What made this a super special day was that five children went up and accepted Jesus at the end of the service — three girls and two boys. What a blessing for the church, and Bro. Chad, too! As he mentioned in church, these children were born, have grown up in the church, and have now accepted Jesus, all during Bro. Chad’s time as our pastor. Very touching!
The church and the Fellowship Hall were full, and there was a lot of food to celebrate the special occasion, including fried chicken, pulled pork, sides galore, and even though there was a big sheet cake for Bro. Chad, there were lots of other desserts, as well. It was a truly great time of fellowship. Thanks to all that cooked and baked and helped serve and clean up. You are all appreciated. And as I’ve said before, thanks to Bro. Chad for all that he does for Island Baptist Church, Island, and the regional area. You and your family have been a blessing to all of us! As I continue writing this Sunday evening, after returning from the evening service, we had even another blessing, as one dear couple just became members of the church. So it was, truly, a very special day at Island Baptist Church!
We’re now just one week away from the Island Wooden Bridge Festival. We’ve had a few more booths added since I shared all the booths the last couple of weeks: Scott Manis is doing the Permanent Jewelry; Sherry Morgan is doing the Homemade Jewelry; Jessica Stroud will have Woodcraft Welcome Signs; D.J. Drury will be selling crafts; and there will be booths for Joe Hamilton for Island Mayor; and Bobby Cline for Island Mayor. Sounds like there will be a lot of booths! The festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Island Wooden Bridge Park.
Souled Out is playing from 10:30 a.m. until noon. They are from the Knobbs Church, and I have heard only good things about their music. I found one of their songs online and liked it, as well. Jug Howell & Friends Band will play from 1-4 p.m. As I said before, Jug’s an Island native, and we’ve tried to get him for a few years now, so we are happy he’s on the schedule. The Classic Car Cruise-In goes from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and the Silent Auction runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will also be a 50/50 pot. For information about the Cruise-In, contact Christy Woosley at 270-993-3059 or Bobby Johnson at 270-499-3737. For booth rental or information, contact Nancy Johnson at 270-499-3264.
This year’s new Island Wooden Bridge T-Shirt, commemorating the 150th year since the bridge was built, is selling now through pre-orders. Pre-order sheets are available at City Hall, and you can see how big the different shirt sizes are, to help you in ordering the correct size(s). Just fill out the pre-order form and pay with a check or cash when you order. The shirts are really nice. The original artwork on the shirt back was done by Island native Taylor Strong. The T-shirts are $20 each, available in adult sizes small thru XXXL. We will also have a limited supply of shirts available for sale at the festival.
If you’re interested in pre-ordering a Boston butt from the Masons for Bridge Fest day, call Martin Eaton at 270-486-3880. Those Boston butts tend to sell out quickly.
For festival day I know that Bridge View Pizzeria will also be selling lemon shake-ups, in addition to selling pizzas by the slice. Again, be sure and make the rounds to check out everything that’s available that day.
The ICDA will be meeting tonight (Thursday) Sept 1, and also Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at Island City Hall. All are invited to attend — especially those who would like to help us out on Fest day.
Celebrating birthdays this week are Tab Cook, Lois Crumbaker, Ronnie Crumbaker and Kerry Howard, and celebrating an anniversary are Patrick and Natalie Dame and Henry and Lydia Taylor. Wishing you all a very special day!
Reminiscing 90 years ago (Mar. 6, 1932) — Drake School P.T.A. Has Good Meeting — The Drake school P.T.A. met Tuesday with good attendance. The program was as follows: Roll call, Lord’s prayer; flag drill; song “America,” recitation, “Dear Old Glory, Flag For Me;” “Mrs. Washington’s Birthday,” cast of characters, Tobias, the Teacher, Evelyn Lee Lamb; General Washington, Robert Higgs; Mrs. Washington, Mary Mitchell; Nellie Washington, Ethel Higgs; children, Nathan March, Lucille March. “The Painting Lesson,” Opal Lamb; “Washington and the Cherry Tree,” E.V. Putnam; “Mother Earth Secret,” Charlene Gillim; “Little Dutch Shoes,” Evelyn Lee Lamb; “Fairy Picture,” Ethel Higgs.
“The Lord does not look at the things people look at. People look at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart.” ~ 1 Samuel 16:7.
I wish everyone a blessed week ahead!
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772, or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
