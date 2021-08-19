This past week has been a very sad one for Island. Mark Baker and Delbert Parker both passed away last week. Tim’s and my sincere condolences go out to the families and friends of Mark and Delbert. May the Lord give you all peace and strength in the coming weeks and months.
The Island Community Development Meeting, originally scheduled for Aug. 9, was postponed and has been rescheduled for Monday, Aug. 23, 6:30 p.m. at Island City Hall.
The Island Wooden Bridge Festival is scheduled for Sept. 11. If you are interested in getting a booth, please call Nancy Johnson at 270-499-3264. The cost is $10 for arts and crafts booths and $25 for food booths. You don’t need to pay until the day of the festival.
Celebrating birthdays this week are Oliver McCrystal (who is turning the Big 5), Vicki Howell and Pamela Eastwood Seidl. Wishing you all a very special day!
For your Labor Day weekend get-together, get someone else to cook the main course! William Davis, owner of “An Ole Cowboy at the Cross Bar-B-Que & Custom Cooking” is taking pre-sale orders for smoked Boston butts from now through Aug. 28. Pickup is Sept. 4 in Island, between 2-4 p.m. at Bridge View Pizzeria, located in the strip mall on W. Main Street. Place your orders now by calling William at 270-314-3734.
Reminiscing 70 years ago (Aug. 18, 1951) — “Party Given at Island” — Miss LaDon Yewell entertained with a party at the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Humphrey Yewell, Friday evening. Guests included Miss Retha Conrad, Shirley Eastwood, Martha J. Nall, Judy Moore, Bonnie Miller, Ramona and Cherry Cabbage, Jenetta Thompson and Mary Lou and LaDon Yewell; Glenn Underwood, Livermore; Tom Coke, Hugh Moore, Ronnie and Jimmy Prater, Curtis and Reginald Cabbage and Carl Colburn. Games were played and refreshments served.
And 20 years ago (Aug. 23, 2001) — “Island Rebuilding Bridge to Past” — “What once seemed like a dream that would never become reality to members of the Island Heritage Council, began to take shape this week in Island as reconstruction of the historic wooden bridge began. The bridge was torn down in April 1997. The state paid for the wood from the bridge to be transported and stored at the city’s sewer plant. ‘We wanted to be able to raise money and reconstruct it as soon as possible, because we were afraid something else would be done with the wood,’ Marilyn Cessna, IHC member, said. Cessna said that many throughout the community began voicing concern about the wooden bridge being dismantled. ‘They hated to see it go,’ she said. ‘It was the last old landmark of Island… . The Depot and all the old buildings were already gone.’ After two years, IHC had raised enough money to purchase land on which to reconstruct the bridge. The state gave the group a $50,000 grant to be used toward the reconstruction and creation of the Wooden Bridge Park. The ground work began in July, and timbers from the bridge were brought in Friday for work to begin this week. The reconstruction process should be completed by the middle of September,” Cessna said.
(As I’ve said before, I am very thankful for all that the IHC did, because the bridge would have surely been gone if they hadn’t worked as hard as they did to make that dream of theirs a reality!)
“In the end God will separate church and state.” — Wishing everyone a blessed week!
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772, or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
