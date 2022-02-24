Tim and I were very sorry to hear of the passing of so many local residents.
In the past couple of weeks, we have lost Charlie Carlisle, Jewell Boyken, Red Hounton and Alice Fulkerson. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of the families.
Please save the date and plan to attend the benefit for Charlie Strole, which will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 5, in the Island UMC Ministry Center. Sponsored by the Island Fire Department, money collected from the benefit will go to help the Strole family with expenses they incur while Charlie heals from a fall.
At the benefit the food will be taco salad or spaghetti with a drink and dessert. There will be music, a cake auction, a punch board and a 50/50 pot. To donate, please contact one of the following: Shannon Burden at 270-499-2096; Heather Burden at 270-499-2810; LeaAnn Burden at 270-499-2937; or T.J. Myers at 270-339-6175.
And speaking of benefits, Tim and I attended the Benefit Auction for Eric and Mischele Hill’s son, Stephen “Bubbie” Hill and his family. It came up pretty quickly, so I could only announce it on Facebook, but it was held last Saturday at Life Harvest Ministries (beside Small Town Grocery and More) in the strip mall.
It was a great afternoon, with lots of people attending, and lots of great items to bid on. Teresa Hill really did a great job of collecting items for the auction, and Eric Hill really worked the crowd as auctioneer.
We got restaurant gift certificates, baskets full of items, homemade peanut butter fudge and more, but it was for a great cause. People were bidding left and right, and it was a successful auction, which was the most important thing.
Working up an appetite, we headed over to Bridge View Pizzeria afterwards, where we had subs that really hit the spot. I tried a hot meatball sub for the first time there, and thought it was wonderful!
Since the article wasn’t printed last week, we have some belated birthdays to report—they are Tommy Calvert, Terry Wetzel and Rachel Curry.
Hope you all had a great day! Celebrating birthdays this week are Adam Wright, Ronnie Joe Strong, David Wright, Robert Owen, and Austin Calhoun — who will be turning 9! And celebrating anniversaries are Gerald and Tina Chambers, Joe and Sarah Everly Mercer, and Bernie and Lois Crumbaker. I wish you all a very special day!
Small Town Grocery and More is getting in lots of T-shirts and kids clothing at the store, so be sure and check out everything while you’re there grabbing groceries or tanning. They’re located in the Island strip mall at 255-B W. Main Street, and their number is 270-860-2590. Lambs Auto Sales and Towing has put out the word that vehicle detailing will continue to be available Monday through Friday. If you’re interested in booking an appointment, give them a call at 270-314-0212 or 270-499-1727.
Reminiscing 30 years ago (Feb. 20, 1992) — During National FFA Week, “Eric Hill was one of three contestants from the McLean County FFA Chapter to enter the auctioneering contest at the tobacco show held in Owensboro. Eric has won his division for the past four years.” (And I hear that’s a record.)
And 70 years ago (Feb. 19, 1952) — Mr. and Mrs. Sam Powers, of Owensboro, were guests of Mrs. Martine Hughart and family Sunday. Mrs. Tom Blades and little grandson, Tommy Ed Blades, and Mrs. Horace Markwell, were in Owensboro Monday. Mrs. Jo Bidwell and son, Ed Bidwell, were in Louisville Monday. Mrs. Myrtle Everly, Mrs. Elbert Coke and Mrs. Wallace Everly were guests of Mrs. Lena Bryant Tuesday. Mrs. Patsy Kirtley has returned from Columbia, S.C., where she has been a guest of her son, Capt. William Napier, for several weeks. Michael and Ruth Ann Freels, of Mogg, were week-end guests of their grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Wesson Freels. Ed Dow Howell, of the U.S. Navy, who has been spending several days with Mr. and Mrs. Horace Howell, has gone to California. Born, to Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Rickard, twins, a son and a daughter, Alvin Daryl and Lea Caryl, at the Owensboro-Daviess County Hospital, Sunday, Feb. 10. (If you are reading this, Daryl and Caryl, belated happy birthday to both of you.)
“So with you: Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy.” — John 16:22 — Wishing everyone a blessed week.
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772 or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
