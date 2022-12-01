Tim and my condolences go out to the families and friends of Charlie Johnson and Verna Lee Rightmyer. May God give you strength and comfort in the coming days and weeks.
I hope everyone had a nice Thanksgiving. Tim and I spent the afternoon with his family in Owensboro, and enjoyed our visit, along with a big meal.
There are several people in the community who are ill right now with one thing or another, and I hope and pray that everyone is back to 100% soon and able to return to church and school.
Those celebrating birthdays this week are Beth Taylor, Jenny Whitmer and Jason Moore, and celebrating anniversaries are Barry and Kathy Coin and Bobby and Sabrina Geary. I wish you all a very special day!
The Island Christmas Parade takes place at 5 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 3. All parade floats/vehicles, etc., please line up in advance at the Adam’s Services (old Green Valley) building on W. Broadway, and proceed up Broadway to Daniels Street (direction is the same as last year) to Old Sac Road, then Main Street, ending at the Bridge Park for the Second Annual “Lighting of the Park.”
We will have hot chocolate and cookies under the pavilion, and Santa and Mrs. Claus will be set up by the wooden bridge for pictures, and to talk with the children. The winning floats will receive cash prizes of $150 for first place, $125 for second and $100 for third, and those prizes will be awarded just after the parade. The ICDA hopes that you’ll make plans to attend.
Thanks so much to all the volunteers that came out to help the ICDA decorate the bridge park last Saturday. That was such a blessing, and we appreciate every one of you. It sure made the work go faster.
Reminiscing 35 years ago (Dec. 3, 1987) — “There have been several deer killed this year. Danny Cobb killed a ten-point buck last Sunday. Bobby Johnson killed an eleven-point buck, weighing over 200 pounds. Bobby says he feels he is qualified to give deer hunting lessons; he offered to give his brother, Jim, a good lesson, for free. A birthday celebration was held in Clarksville, last Friday evening, Nov. 20 for Callie “Dolly” Crabtree. The ladies attending the celebration at Charlie’s Steak House were Grace Miller, Donna Penrod and Mary “Scratch” Wilkerson, each from Island, and Sharon Burton from Hartford. They presented Callie with a “sparkling” birthday cake.
“Ricky and Shelia Free entertained their children Thanksgiving Day by visiting the Shriner’s Circus in Evansville, IN. Everyone had a great time, especially Andy and Monica Free. Mr. and Mrs. Allen Coin were entertained Sunday afternoon with a musical program played by Morgan Duncan of McHenry. Morgan played violin, Steve Sorrel of Ohio County and G.W. Davis, Island, playing guitar, accompanied by Ralph Rickard of Sacramento. Refreshments were served, making the day a very pleasant one for the Coin family.”
“O give thanks unto the Lord, for he is good: for his mercy endureth for ever.” — Psalm 107:1.
I wish everyone a blessed week ahead!
