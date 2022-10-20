Island Masonic Lodge No. 743 will have a Fall Community Breakfast from 6-10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Donations are gladly accepted. Please put it on your calendar and plan to come out and support the Masons, who always do a great job putting out a spread for the community!
For the upcoming election I have mentioned previously that Joe Hamilton is on the ballot for Island mayor and Bobby Cline is a write-in for Island mayor; that means that you must write Bobby Cline’s name in on the ballot if you want him for mayor. For the four Island City Commissioner positions, Stacy Ashby is on the ballot for one of those slots, and Pamela Eastwood has decided to throw her hat into the ring. So, since Pamela is not on the ballot, you will also need to write in her name — Pamela Eastwood — if you would like to vote for her to be a city commissioner. That leaves two spots available for city commissioners. Remember that Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Though not in Island, the 15th Annual Calhoun Harvest Day will be from 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at Myer Creek Park. There is no admission fee, but if interested in the Haunted Maze or the Inflatables, each of those has a $5 armband fee. Trick-or-treat bags will be provided thanks to Farmers Bank & Trust. All vendors will be handing out candy/treats during the trick-or-treat portion of the event. (Note that all children must be accompanied by an adult.) There will be a cruise-in, food and vendor booths, Meet the Candidates, a hayride, petting zoo, pumpkin painting, quilt show, pumpkin and gourd decorating contest, Redneck Olympics (for ages 8-17), kid’s costume parade contest, Dr. Popper — The Balloon Artist, greased pig event, silent auction, music by Tailgate (from 6-8 p.m.) and much more. (They will also have a 5K Race at 8 a.m.) You can find all their events and times on their Facebook page. Calhoun Harvest Day is sponsored by the Calhoun Lions Club.
Halloween in the Park is scheduled for 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 at Wooden Bridge Park, and everyone is invited to set up a table along the walkway at the park and hand out candy to the trick-or-treaters. There will be a costume contest at 5:30 p.m., with prizes for the winners. The Island UMC will have their Trunk-or-Treat at the same time in their church parking lot at 380 W. Main St. Plan to come and check out both locations on Halloween.
Celebrating birthdays this week are Patty Maddox, Susie Vandiver, JoAnn Ashby, Eddie Howell and Stacy Ashby; and celebrating an anniversary are Paul and Christy Woosley. I wish you all a very special day.
The ICDA actually met last on Oct. 6, and not on Oct. 13, as it said in last week’s article. The next meeting of the ICDA will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Island City Hall. Everyone is invited to attend.
Reminiscing 55 years ago (Oct. 19, 1967) — “Senior citizens in McLean County were forming clubs in Calhoun, Sacramento, Island and Beech Grove. There were to be clubs for men only, women only and mixed groups. The program was planned to be of interest to all citizens, 55-years old and up.”
And 50 years ago (Oct. 19, 1972) — “Mr. and Mrs. E.H. Wood of Calhoun celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Saturday evening, Oct. 14. A family dinner was held at Tucker’s Cabin in Rumsey. Every member of the family was present. The Woods were married on October 12, 1912, at the home of the bride, the former Eula Sullivan, in Island. They are parents of three children: a son, Narvel Wood, Island; and two daughters: Mrs. George Higgs, Island and Mrs. Earl Bryant, Rumsey. They also have six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.”
And 35 years ago (Oct. 22, 1987) — “Mr. and Mrs. Tommy Wilkerson and Mr. and Mrs. Howard Wilkerson took an autumn trip to Myrtle Beach, S.C., traveling back through Lookout Mountain. Hilda Kirtley, Betty Jo Howell and Hallie Powell had dinner in Owensboro Friday evening and enjoyed the arts and crafts exhibit at the Towne Square Mall. Mrs. Emma Hardison and Betty Baker took a scenic drive through parts of Kentucky last Thursday, visiting Frankfort during their drive. Margaret and Leamon Eaton entertained luncheon guests Sunday: Jill and Larry Eaton, Jr. from Owensboro and David and Elaine Wright of Livermore, and their children Becca and Adam.
“Mr. and Mrs. Howard Wilkerson and Andrea and Monica Free went to Morgantown on Sunday. Mr. and Mrs. Charles Strole had out-of-town guests this weekend; Mr. Ray Strole and Grace Strole from Hutsonville, IL. Mrs. Grace celebrated her 80th birthday while in Island. Others visiting with the Strole family were Valerie and Jason Crawford, and Wanda Sigler from West Louisville; Terry, Carolyn and Chasity Myers from Moorman, KY.”
“Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows.” ~ James 1:17.
I wish everyone a blessed week ahead.
