As I write this on Sunday afternoon, it has been a crazy busy week! The first Wooden Bridge Festival since 2019 occurred Saturday and was a great success, with the rain holding off until about 4:15 p.m. — after the festival ended.
Lots of people came out and visited, ate, shopped and listened to the bands. I saw a lot of people I hadn’t seen in a while, and then looking through pictures later in the evening realized there were a lot of people that attended the fest that I still didn’t see.
I believe we had the most booths I’ve seen since Tim and I moved here, and, courtesy of Independence Bank, the kids had free use of the bouncy house and were able to play the Corn Grab game free, as well. Fisher Hicks stayed busy making balloon art and animals for the kids, too.
There was a great assortment of items for the silent auction, and over 95 cars came out for the cruise-in, and were lined up everywhere. Robbin Baughn sang the National Anthem beautifully. Nancy Johnson came up to receive the “Citizen of the Year” award for all that she has done for the festival and the other events the ICDA puts on throughout the year. Congratulations, Nancy!
State Rep. Jim Gooch came out to enjoy the festival, visit and listen to the music, and Judge-Executive Curtis Dame and family came out to do the same.
There are so many people to thank. The ICDA had helpers that showed up on Friday to set up and on Saturday to help break down. We appreciated Trent Hillard and the rest of the JROTC troops who worked with him that day manning roadblocks, for remaining after the fest to help with break down, as well. They came up to offer their assistance, and it was much appreciated, I can tell you.
Thanks to all of the volunteers who manned booths. Thanks to Ricky Dame for jumping in and driving the shuttle all day to get people from their cars to the festival and back. Thanks again to Mike Burden for letting us use his “Oscar’s Trash Service” garbage totes on fest day and to Anne Conrad for the use of her shuttle.
Again, so many people to thank, and I’m sure I’m forgetting some, but it does take a large group of people to come together to make this festival happen and the ICDA certainly appreciates everyone’s help. Thanks, too, to everyone who came out to the festival to celebrate our first year back.
It was another great day Sunday at Island Baptist Church as five youngsters were baptized. There were many proud family members in attendance to watch the memorable occasion, and it was a touching service. Congratulations to the Wright and Coin families; I know it was a special day for all of you.
Celebrating birthdays this week are Scott Hillard (who is celebrating a significant birthday today); Becky Curry (also celebrating today), Collin Eaton and Dan Taylor. And celebrating a wedding anniversary this week are Bob & Gerry Bragg and Roger & Carol Eaton. I wish you all a very special day.
A very limited supply of this year’s new Island Wooden Bridge T-Shirts, commemorating the 150th year since the bridge was built, are available for sale. Shirts are $20 each and range in size from adult small thru XXXL. To purchase one, call or text Tim Sheppard at 850-543-6707, or email him at tjshepp@gmail.com.
“Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance.” — James 1:2-3.
I wish everyone a blessed week ahead.
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772, or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
