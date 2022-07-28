We’re just six weeks away from the 2022 Island Wooden Bridge Festival — celebrating 150 years of the wooden bridge. The festival is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10
The Jug Howell and Friends Band will play underneath the wooden bridge throughout the day; there will be food and craft vendor booths throughout the park, food trucks and commemorative new T-shirts for sale.
The inflatables will be up on the grassy area and Islander Fisher Hicks will be doing his balloon art for the kids. The cruise-in car show will go from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the silent auction will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and more is in the works.
For information about the cruise-in, contact Christy Woosley at 270-993-3059 or Bobby Johnson at 270-499-3737. For booth rental or information, contact Nancy Johnson at 270-499-3264. Please save the date and plan to attend the festival. I shared the festival flyer to Facebook, and as of my article deadline on Monday there were already 112 shares. We hope for a great turnout!
Celebrating birthdays this week are Nada Bradshaw, Eric Parham, Bro. Chad Rafferty, Talenia Baldwin and Ellis Morris. Wishing you all a very special day.
Reminiscing 35 years ago (July 30, 1987) — Susie Q’s convenience store and self-service gas station has been open for nearly one month in Island and, according to co-owner Susie Nevitt, business is booming. The store, which officially opened June 30, is on Highway 431 in Island next to the Island Dairy Freeze. Nevitt and her husband, Dennis, are the owners of the business.
“We thought there was a need for it on 431 since there’s all the workers from Big Rivers and coal companies,” said Mrs. Nevitt, “Especially since the Pantry in Livermore burned down, there wasn’t anywhere to get gas late at night. We decided to go to the highway to make it work.”
The newly opened Susie Q market offers groceries, deli and gasoline 24 hours a day.
And 20 years ago (July 25, 2002) — “Congratulations to Miss Katie Beth Howell. Katie Beth was chosen 1st runner-up in the Miss McLean County Pageant. Katie is the daughter of Joan and Kyle Howell.
The end of the ball season party was Saturday night at the Island ballpark. Bobby and Kara Bolton were, as usual, great hosts. Everyone had a great time eating, socializing, playing water games and ball. Coach Kenny Tyler and his wife, Delena, would like to say how much they have enjoyed this first year with the Island Rookie League Baseball team.
Special thanks goes to Carolyn Price and Joel Iglehart for their expertise and all their time as assistant coaches. Team players included: Johnathon Iglehart, Makayla Ashby, Casey Puckett, Katie Eaton, Haley Hoagland, Damion Bullock, Lindsay Everly, Tanner Hayes, Jordan Price, Kendra Carman and Jacob Tyler.”
“Everyone smiles in the same language.” ~ George Carlin.
I wish everyone a great week ahead!
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772, or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
