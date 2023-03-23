Hope you made it to the Island Masons’ community breakfast last Saturday.
Tim and I always show up in the last hour, because we are not early birds. We said hello to Barbara Drake and Vicki Hughes, who were headed out when we arrived — now they are early birds! It was great to visit with those who were still there, like Eldon and Connie Eaton.
In fact, there were several Eatons there, and Wrights. The Masons were working hard in the kitchen, and we enjoyed their breakfast buffet very much. If you missed out, then I hope you’ll be able to attend the next one. I’ll be sure and post the date whenever it is scheduled.
Those celebrating birthdays this week are Karen Wheeldon, Brittany Foe and McKaylee Head. And celebrating an anniversary are Pos and Linda Colburn, Chad and Robyn Rafferty and Ronnie Joe and Tammy Strong. I wish you all a very special day.
Gerald and Teresa Bolton wrote in and said they miss their hometown of Island, so they enjoy hearing the news from here each week. Gerald and Teresa are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this week. Happy Golden Anniversary to you two.
Please save the date for this year’s Easter Egg Hunt at Wooden Bridge Park. It is scheduled at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 8. There will be four different age groups, and children from 0 through age 12 can participate, with a chance to win toys or gift cards. The rain date will be at 3 p.m. Easter Sunday, April 9.
It was great to see articles in last week’s McLean County News about both Gaye Johnson winning her big award, and also Zachary and Darrian Johnson, where their business, River Traditions Custom Cabinetry and Furniture was highlighted.
There was also a picture of Stephen Hill hard at work there. For those that still don’t know, River Traditions is in the old Island Standard Service Station building, right across from Island Baptist Church. For more information, you can visit rivertraditionscc.com or find them on Facebook at River Traditions.
Reminiscing 35 years ago (March 24, 1988) — Judy Wood’s sixth grade science class had been working on a science project, and in conjunction with that they put on a skit about littering for the other Island School students.
The skit involved students littering, and Stacy Watts, who played an environmentalist, explaining how litter was harmful to nature. The science students conducted independent studies after first studying ecology, and then investigating and evaluating environmental issues.
Wood’s class chose some action projects to carry out, including sending money to help the endangered Ridley Sea Turtle, building bluebird nesting boxes for the school yard and providing bird feeders.
Stacy Huckleberry and Kim Short researched acid rain, and said that many people were unfamiliar with it, or its effects on the environment. Stacy suggested that carpools would be one way to reduce acid rain.
Stacy Watts researched recycling, with the help of her friend, Tifany Lindsey. They surveyed 42 people about their preference of containers for soft drinks, 25 of which said they would not prefer soft drinks in plastic containers. Thirty of those surveyed said that people shouldn’t be forced to recycle. The girls also learned that 16 trees could be saved if one ton of papers were recycled.
Kera Cartwright and Andrea Free did their project on the harmful effects of litter and the city of Island. Of the 25 people that were asked whether they wished fewer people would litter, 24 responded in the affirmative. Matt Calvert studied air pollution, which he found causes acid rain. Matt stated that they had learned people want stricter laws against pollution.
Lawrence Higdon and Shannon Trimble researched pesticides, finding that they can harm beneficial insects, and that some insects are resistant to pesticides. Shannon suggested people wear protective clothing when handling pesticides, as well as mentioning that the chemicals could harm underground water supplies.
What a great class for the students to take, and I know that Island School students thought very highly of Mrs. Judy Wood as a teacher.
“Set your minds on things above, not on earthly things.” Colossians 3:2 NIV.
I wish everyone a blessed week ahead.
